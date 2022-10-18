ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has The Brooklyn Nets Coming Out Of Eastern Conference

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

Despite the Miami Heat earning last year's No. 1 seed, the analyst picks the Nets versus Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat won more games than any other Eastern Conference team last year and were just one victory from the NBA Finals.

Still, not many pundits are giving the Heat a chance at the championship this year. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently suggested the Brooklyn Nets would overtake the Heat as the best in the East.

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler on the growth of rookie Nikola Jovic (; 0:25)

He picked the Golden State Warriors to win the title by defeating the Nets in the Finals.

"[The Golden State Warriors] are going to repeat as the NBA champions, but in order to do it: They will beat the Brooklyn Nets," Smith said.

The Nets are led by guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant, who are arguably among the top duos in the NBA. Last year they struggled while Durant was recovering from injury and Irving missed games due to the league's health and safety protocols.

The Heat open the season Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

