Scarlet Nation
Pete's Pigskin Preview, presented by Walk-On's: No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
No. 7 Ole Miss is back on the road this week, starting a critical two-game trip against two division rivals. The Rebels (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference) head to Baton Rouge, La., Saturday to face LSU (5-2, 3-1). The game will be televised nationally by CBS. MPW Digital...
Five Questions: McCready, Higgins preview No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
No. 7 Ole Miss and LSU square off Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) in Tiger Stadium in a critical Southeastern Conference contest. The Rebels are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC while the Tigers are 5-2, 3-1. To preview the game, RebelGrove.com publisher Neal McCready and TigerDetails.com columnist Ron Higgins exchanged questions and answers about Ole Miss and LSU.
