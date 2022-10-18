ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Knox Pages

West Holmes races in front to lap Mt. Vernon

West Holmes controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-14 victory over Mt. Vernon during this Ohio football game. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the first quarter.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Sherrod Brown: Fighting to protect Ohio's postal carriers

When you put something in the mail, you shouldn’t have to worry about it reaching its final destination. But, over the past year, USPS mail carriers across Ohio have been the victims of brazen armed robberies in Norwood, College Hill, Covington, Madeira, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Groveport, Beachwood, Trotwood, and Dayton.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon invites residents to take zoning code survey

MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon has embarked on a process to modernize its planning, zoning and subdivision regulations to ensure that it is ready to welcome and accommodate strategic growth that meets the goals of the City and its residents. As part of this process, the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon certified as a Bee City USA

MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon has just become a more hospitable place for pollinators, starting with the well-known honey bee (Apis mellifera). There are more than 3,600 bee species in the U.S., however, while butterflies, moths, hummingbirds, and even some flies, wasps and bats also help to pollinate nearly all of our flowering plants and most of our crops. They’re officially welcome here now as well.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

