Illinois State

TMZ.com

MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

Going in-depth with Mike White

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Georgia basketball coach Mike White met with the media on a couple of occasions during Wednesday’s SEC Media Days. Below, Part 1 is Coach White in the main media room with all the assembled reporters. Part 2 is White with UGA beat writers who attended.
ATHENS, GA

