Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Will The Canucks' Early-Season Woes Pave a Path To Connor Bedard?
The Vancouver Canucks' start this season has been historically strange with four straight blown leads. What can be made from it?
fantasypros.com
Erik Kallgren struggles in net in Monday's loss to Coyotes
Erik Kallgren struggled in net for the Maple Leafs Monday, allowing three goals on 18 shots faced in a 4-2 loss to the Coyotes. Kallgren had no answer for an Arizona club that was persistent and determined to win a majority of the battles against a more Talented Maple Leafs group. Kallgren will continue to operate as the backup to Ilya Samsonov with fellow netminder Matt Murray (groin) out a minimum of four weeks. Kallgren is best left on waivers until further notice.
FOX Sports
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
fantasypros.com
Josh Giddey posts well rounded stat line in season debut
Josh Giddey shot 6-of-14 for 14 points with two 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Thunder fell to the Wolves 115-108 on Wednesday. Giddey played the second most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday and it is clear that the Thunder coaching staff wants the offense to run through him. He looked mostly sharp while on the floor and showcased the playmaking ability that he is known for. The 20-year-old is going to have every opportunity to work his magic this season, as the righthand man to Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has a chance to absolutely crush his 5th round ADP from fantasy drafts this offseason.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Lightning looking to fight through early-season funk
BRANDON — The Lightning were reminded with Tuesday’s home-opening loss to the Flyers that this is not last season’s team. Even though this group has most of its players back from a squad that went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals and can make the claim of being the most battle-tested in the league, it finds itself in an unfamiliar place less than two weeks into the season.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ MacEwen to make 2022-2023 debut
In the offseason, Zack MacEwen was eligible for arbitration. He became a fan favorite last season. The Philadelphia Flyers plucked MacEwen from the waiver wire. Bringing energy to the fourth line in a listless lineup, he was one of the few bright spots in a dark, lost season. He earned the Gene Hart Memorial Award, a nod to the tenacity and heart he exhibits on the ice.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Wiggins drops 20 points in season opener Tuesday
Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3P, 0-0 FT) with six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 29 minutes in Golden State’s 123-109 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins started the season with a 20-point night and looks to continue his...
Doc's Sports Service
Vancouver Canucks vs Minnesota Wild Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Canucks (+130) Wild (-154) Xcel Energy Center is the location where the Minnesota Wild will attempt to beat the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The moneyline on this game has the Canucks at +130 while the Wild are priced at -154. The total has been set at 6. The...
fantasypros.com
Zach LaVine (knee) questionable to play in season opener
LaVine is dealing with some kind of a knee injury that will leave his status for Wednesday up in the air. His name popping up on the injury report came as somewhat of a surprise, and it's unclear if he will have to miss any time. If the star guard is sidelined Wednesday, fantasy managers can look for Coby White and Alex Caruso to pick up some additional minutes in his absence.
fantasypros.com
Jerami Grant leads Trailblazers in scoring in Wednesday's win over Kings
Jerami Grant lead the Trailblazers offense on Wednesday, scoring 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3PT. 10-13 FT) and grabbing eight rebounds in the Trailblazers' 115-108 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Grant will look to provide Portland with another threat on the offensive end alongside star guard Damian Lilliard. The...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
fantasypros.com
Samuel Girard finds the net on Monday
Samuel Girard netted the second of six goals the Avalanche hung on the Minnesota Wild in their early-week victory. He finished the game with a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, two PIMs, four shots and two hits. Fantasy Impact:. Girard was the beneficiary of a defensive pinch while Minnesota...
fantasypros.com
NHL DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (10/18)
Eight games comprise Tuesday’s NHL DFS slate. It’s been a fun few days for upsets in the league, most notably, the Arizona Coyotes, who won 4-2 as massive underdogs against Toronto on Monday night. Boston is rolling behind David Pastrnak (RW – BOS) to the tune of a 3-0 start, while Carolina, Dallas, and Vegas are the remaining 3-0 teams entering Tuesday night. It’s super early in the season but there are teams raising eyebrows for good and bad reasons. Detroit’s offseason moves appear to be paying off, as they are +5 in goal differential with Ville Husso (G – DET) in the crease, while Columbus splurged on Johnny Gaudreau (RW – CBJ) only to wind up 0-3 with a -9 goal differential.
fantasypros.com
Brandon Ingram drops 28 points in season opening win Wednesday
Brandon Ingram scored 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3P, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal across 31 minutes in New Orleans’ 130-108 win over the Nets on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Ingram picked up where he left off last season, scoring a very efficient night from...
Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers
The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday. Hunt, 26, had one
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
Sabres begin road trip with win over Edmonton
The Buffalo Sabres opened their first road trip of the season with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night at Rogers Place .
Comments / 0