Josh Giddey shot 6-of-14 for 14 points with two 3-pointers, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks as the Thunder fell to the Wolves 115-108 on Wednesday. Giddey played the second most minutes on the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday and it is clear that the Thunder coaching staff wants the offense to run through him. He looked mostly sharp while on the floor and showcased the playmaking ability that he is known for. The 20-year-old is going to have every opportunity to work his magic this season, as the righthand man to Gilgeous-Alexander. Giddey has a chance to absolutely crush his 5th round ADP from fantasy drafts this offseason.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 19 HOURS AGO