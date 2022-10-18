Live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide at UFC 280! On the heels of Thursday’s Sports Equinox (and another one arriving on Sunday), we have an incredible weekend of action. The MLB playoffs continue on TBS, FOX, and FS1, we have a full slate of NFL and college football action, and UFC 280 airs later this afternoon on ESPN+! Charles Oliveira (33-8) and Islam Makhachev (22-1) will headline the event as they collide for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Oliveira enters the octagon on a 11-fight winning streak, last losing to Paul Felder in December...

31 MINUTES AGO