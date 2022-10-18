Read full article on original website
Borrello: New State Requirements Burden Chautauqua County Farmers
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – New requirements for local farmers took effect this month in Chautauqua County, as part of state changes to their overtime pay threshold. An issue for the agriculture community, and some GOP lawmakers, is the new financial burden placed on family farms in our community which will now have to dole out bigger paychecks.
Arizona refers voter intimidation report to Justice Department
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has referred to the US Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General's Office a report of voter intimidation, Murphy Hebert, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The unidentified voter reported that they were approached and followed by a...
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
EPA launches federal civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the state of Mississippi over the Jackson water crisis. On Thursday, in response to complaints filed by the NAACP and Jackson residents, the EPA announced it will investigate whether the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality "discriminated against the majority Black population of the City of Jackson on the basis of race in the funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs and activities," the announcement said.
CDC: Crawford County Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Mask Wearing Indoors Recommended
Crawford County is seeing a high community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. It is currently the only county in the state rated as high. Erie and Warren Counties are elevated with a medium community level. At the medium level, the CDC suggests...
Seniors in Florida are struggling after Hurricane Ian. Some won't rebuild their shattered homes
More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, Johnnie Glisson is still sleeping in his pickup truck. The storm flooded the 74-year-old's house in Matlacha, just outside Fort Myers. Little survived beyond a damp couch he propped up on cinderblocks. He now uses it to rest his back after long days of cleaning up the wreckage he once called home.
Hearing Addresses Mental Health Concerns Among PA Youth, Rural Students
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - This week, the Center for Rural Pennsylvania hosted a hearing on mental health in rural schools and discussed the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center for Rural PA is a legislative agency of the General Assembly that focuses on rural affairs. Testimony at Wednesday’s...
Capitol Police arrest three on weapons charges after spotting a suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court and Library of Congress
US Capitol Police have arrested three people from Georgia on weapons charges after police found them with two firearms, according to a law enforcement source. A suspicious vehicle raised concern among police, and a Capitol Police bomb squad is assessing the vehicle, the source said. Police have closed several roads...
South Carolina man sent to prison for firing into apartment, killing young girl, AG says
GAFFNEY, South Carolina (WYFF) -- The Upstate man who shot into an apartment, killing an 8-year-old girl, is headed to prison, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Donald Martin, III, 20, was 15 years old when he fired multiple gunshots into an apartment on Buford Street in Gaffney...
Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman Found Dead in Crawford County
A missing, endangered Pittsburgh-area woman was found dead in Crawford County on Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Emily Slater, 32, was discovered in a wooded area south of Cole Rd. in West Mead Township around 7:55 a.m. Troopers said "there are no unresolved issues at this time" regarding her...
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Theft Case
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in the theft of phone accessories from a store, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. It was reported at the Walmart in Harborcreek Township on Oct. 17 around 11 p.m. The man in the photos took a number of cell phone totaling...
Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township
A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
