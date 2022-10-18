Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time
A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
Boston University researchers claim to have developed new, more lethal COVID strain in lab
Researchers at Boston University say they have developed a new COVID strain that has an 80% kill rate following a series of similar experiments first thought to have started the global pandemic that began in China.
Fauci says fast-spreading COVID variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are ‘pretty troublesome’
"We've got to keep our eye out on these emerging variants," he said.
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter
COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
MedicalXpress
New research, set in China, suggests that using masks for health reasons also leads people to behave more ethically
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a global increase in the number of people wearing masks to limit the spread of illness. Now, new research co-authored by MIT scholars suggests that, in China at least, wearing masks also influences how people act. The research, conducted across 10 studies...
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo warned on Friday against young men receiving COVID-19 vaccines, citing a disputed analysis by the state health department that they pose an "abnormally high risk" of death. "Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This...
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter
Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
Pfizer's Covid drug Paxlovid - which was used to treat Biden - can cause deadly blood clots, study warns
Pfizer’s flagship Covid drug can have dangerous interactions with common medications, a review has found. Paxlovid gained emergency use authorization in the US in December last year as an antiviral drug to treat mild to moderate Covid in high-risk patients. It has been given to millions of vulnerable Americans...
Popculture
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
