MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
NBC Chicago

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter

COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
BGR.com

Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
americanmilitarynews.com

China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report

Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
CNBC

Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?

Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
CNBC

Dr. Fauci: A new, more dangerous Covid variant could emerge this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a sober warning for Americans: Don't be surprised if a new, more dangerous Covid variant emerges this upcoming winter. "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge, that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said at an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism this week.
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.

