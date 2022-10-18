Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "I've NEVER been asked that!"
Jordan Spieth praised rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim ahead of the CJ Cup as he revealed the young Korean is now working with his physio and he stumped him with a question about his career. The 29-year-old will tee it up in a star-studded field at Congaree Golf Club...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments
The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson
Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though. Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "No, no, no, no, no!"
Rory McIlroy admitted he tried to persuade rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim not to go down the route of "speed training" which has affected his career as the young South Korean picked his brain during the opening round of the CJ Cup. McIlroy, 33, was paired with the 20-year-old...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim GATE-CRASHES Rory McIlroy press conference at CJ Cup on PGA Tour
You can't switch on your phone or open a golf website nowadays without Tom Kim popping up with some more entertaining antics on the PGA Tour. At the ZOZO Championship, Kim and his Presidents Cup partner Sungjae Im were filmed in raptures of laughter when using a mechanical putter on the putting green.
Tom Kim crashed Rory McIlroy's press conference searching for advice on dealing with success at a young age
If you’re not a New England Patriots fan, this reference may go over your head — Tom Kim is impacting golf the same way Bailey Zappe is impacting Boston-area football, the people have the fever. Over the last few months, Kim has become a household name thanks to...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible
It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Golf.com
Why 32 elite amateur golfers will compete at a Top 100 course next week
In the case of the CJ Cup, the PGA Tour event that brings a glittering field this week to Congaree Golf Club, in South Carolina, most golf fans know little beyond the initials. The tournament owes its name to the CJ Group, a leading South Korean holding company that has...
golfmagic.com
CJ Cup 2022 at Congaree Golf Club: Prize purse, payout info and field
Rory McIlroy returns to the CJ Cup as the defending champion as the PGA Tour moves from Japan to South Carolina for their sixth event of the 2022-2023 season. It was last year that McIlroy claimed his 20th PGA Tour win here with a one-stroke victory over Collin Morikawa. Back then, McIlroy was languishing outside the top-10 in the world and Scottie Scheffler was yet to win.
Tri-City Herald
2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Saturday tee times, how to watch event
It’s time for the weekend in the Low Country. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
