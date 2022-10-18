ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

The Spun

Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment

Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf critic blasts LPGA star Lexi Thompson for "distasteful" comments

The comments of LPGA Tour Lexi Thompson after she claimed the Aramco Team Series event in New York were labelled "distasteful" by prominent LIV Golf critic and Golf Channel co-host Eamon Lynch. Thompson, 27, ended her three-year wait for victory by winning the individual title at Trump Golf Links last...
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Is Not Happy With Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy understands why Phil Mickelson recently said the PGA Tour is trending in the wrong direction. That doesn't mean he agrees with him though. Ahead of this week's CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, McIlroy addressed Mickelson's latest comments about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Let's just say he held nothing back.
golfmagic.com

CJ Cup 2022 at Congaree Golf Club: Prize purse, payout info and field

Rory McIlroy returns to the CJ Cup as the defending champion as the PGA Tour moves from Japan to South Carolina for their sixth event of the 2022-2023 season. It was last year that McIlroy claimed his 20th PGA Tour win here with a one-stroke victory over Collin Morikawa. Back then, McIlroy was languishing outside the top-10 in the world and Scottie Scheffler was yet to win.
Tri-City Herald

2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Saturday tee times, how to watch event

It’s time for the weekend in the Low Country. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
