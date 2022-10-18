ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise.  The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night.  Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Has Growing Calls For Head Coach's Firing

The NFL world has already played witness to one head coach firing this year, as the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month. Following the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Monday night, there are growing calls for Nathaniel Hackett's firing. Colin Cowherd appears to be leading...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions

The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns

A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
overtimeheroics.net

The Highs and Lows of Thursday Night Football

When it feels like the matchups could not get any worse, Thursday Night Football is reaching even more people. According to Nielsen Media Research, the first five Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video have reached 48% more 18-34-year-old adults than the 2021 set. In other words, an average of...
ARIZONA STATE

