Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal
The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise. The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night. Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan teases Christian McCaffrey could play vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan teased Friday morning that running back Christian McCaffrey could feature for his new club as soon as Sunday against the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs even though McCaffrey joined the Niners less than 72 hours before kickoff of that game. "I'm still up in...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
NFL World Has Growing Calls For Head Coach's Firing
The NFL world has already played witness to one head coach firing this year, as the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month. Following the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Monday night, there are growing calls for Nathaniel Hackett's firing. Colin Cowherd appears to be leading...
Yardbarker
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Robert Griffin III Has Major Free Agent Suggestion For The Packers
After suffering a right ankle sprain in Green Bay's 27-10 loss to the Jets last week, Randall Cobb is likely to miss several games. To fill in for the injured Cobb, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Packers should target Odell Beckham Jr. to fill the void in their receiving core. ...
Report: Packers 'all in' trying to get Chase Claypool
Sports journalist Michael Balko reports that Packers are “All In” on Claypool and “will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline.”
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Facing a Pair of Tough Looming Decisions
The news of the week for the Dallas Cowboys is without a doubt that quarterback Dak Prescott is back. His practice load will continue to increase and expected to start Sunday’s game vs the Detroit Lions. They are 4-2 and getting ready to play the statistically worst defense in...
Detroit Lions to be without QBs coach Mark Brunell vs. Cowboys
When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they will be without QBs coach, Mark Brunell. Just moments ago, the Lions announced that Brunell (personal) is not available to coach on Sunday, so he will be replaced. There has not yet been a report explaining Brunell’s...
Yardbarker
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns
A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
Giants vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 7 picks
The New York Giants (5-1) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point road underdogs but are now 3.5-point underdogs as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some of the...
Yardbarker
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE
The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Yardbarker
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
overtimeheroics.net
The Highs and Lows of Thursday Night Football
When it feels like the matchups could not get any worse, Thursday Night Football is reaching even more people. According to Nielsen Media Research, the first five Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video have reached 48% more 18-34-year-old adults than the 2021 set. In other words, an average of...
Popculture
Three-Time Pro Bowl NFL Player Announces Retirement After 14-Year Career
A top NFL player is calling it a career. Delanie Walker, a tight end who played for the San Francisco 49ers, and the Tennesee Titans, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. He last played in the NFL in 2019 as he was released from the Titans in March 2020.
