Report: Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) out 2-4 weeks

By Field Level Media
The Connection
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb avoided serious injury but will be sidelined 2 to 4 weeks with an ankle sprain, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The team originally feared that Cobb broke his ankle. Cobb, 32, was carted to the locker room during the second half of the Packers' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The team could place Cobb on injured reserve if it thinks he is likely to miss on the higher end of the reported timeline.

Cobb had just one reception against the Jets. He has 18 catches for 257 yards in six games (one start) on the season. Cobb is second on the team in yards receiving.

Wideout Christian Watson is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is on IR, though he's eligible to come off this week. The Packers (3-3) visit Washington (2-4) this Sunday. --Field Level Media

Related
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
Reports: 49ers land Christian McCaffrey in trade with Panthers

After weeks of speculation, the Carolina Panthers reportedly traded star running back Christian McCaffrey, sending him back to where he starred in college. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday night that the Panthers are trading McCaffrey to San Francisco. According to NFL.com, Carolina will receive three 2023 draft picks (second, third and fourth round) and a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the former Stanford star. McCaffrey established himself as one...
Dak Prescott: 'I am' starting this week vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. "I am," Prescott said after practice Thursday, when asked if he was starting Sunday. "I think, anyway. I'm thankful that I'm healthy." Prescott said he has no limitations gripping the football. His top...
AJ Dillon - Full Interview

The Packers are trying to figure out what went wrong against the Jets and how they can fix it. Tim Van Vooren goes Beyond the Game with AJ Dillon as he explains how he will respond.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa learns from concussion experience

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he doesn't remember much about sustaining a concussion during his team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals late last month. Tagovailoa acknowledged that he remembered being taken down by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou during that game on Sept. 29. His memory of the night's events gets a bit hazier from there, he said. "There was a point I was unconscious," Tagovailoa said....
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
