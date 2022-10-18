Syndication: The Post-Crescent

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Expected 'Growing Pains' on Offense
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about the state of the offense before this week's game at the Washington Commanders.
Dak Prescott: 'I am' starting this week vs. Lions
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. "I am," Prescott said after practice Thursday, when asked if he was starting Sunday. "I think, anyway. I'm thankful that I'm healthy." Prescott said he has no limitations gripping the football. His top...
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 16, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Offense Must Execute Better
"I think it's just executing the details," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said a day after the loss to the Jets.
NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 7
The Week 7 slate in the National Football League is not the shiniest, high-profile week of the season. The only game between teams with records above .500 is the Colts' trip to the Tennessee Titans in the early Sunday afternoon window. Later, the Chiefs travel west to face the San...
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa learns from concussion experience
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he doesn't remember much about sustaining a concussion during his team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals late last month. Tagovailoa acknowledged that he remembered being taken down by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou during that game on Sept. 29. His memory of the night's events gets a bit hazier from there, he said. "There was a point I was unconscious," Tagovailoa said....
Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice
FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
