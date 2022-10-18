ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Syndication: The Post-Crescent

By Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Connection
The Connection
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09A7Rp_0iduj06u00

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is carted off the field in the third quarter against the New York Jets during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsjets 1016221995djp

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Dak Prescott: 'I am' starting this week vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be in prime position to return to action this weekend against the visiting Detroit Lions. "I am," Prescott said after practice Thursday, when asked if he was starting Sunday. "I think, anyway. I'm thankful that I'm healthy." Prescott said he has no limitations gripping the football. His top...
DETROIT, MI
The Connection

Tom Brady apologizes for comparing football to military deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began Thursday's press conference by apologizing for comparing playing an NFL season to military deployment. Brady's mea culpa came three days after he was discussing a work-life balance with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant on his "Let's Go" podcast. The 45-year-old Brady was referencing on how one must limit other aspects of life in order to focus on winning a championship. "I almost look...
TAMPA, FL
The Connection

49ers' Super Bowl odds shorten with Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey's return to the Bay Area created an immediate seismic shift in NFL futures odds. The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 7 in a three-way tied atop the scuffling NFC West and are only a half-game ahead of the cellar-dwelling Arizona Cardinals. However, they would also be the No. 4 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today. That's why general manager John Lynch pushed all of his...
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 7

The Week 7 slate in the National Football League is not the shiniest, high-profile week of the season. The only game between teams with records above .500 is the Colts' trip to the Tennessee Titans in the early Sunday afternoon window. Later, the Chiefs travel west to face the San...
The Connection

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Connection

Report: Pats QB Mac Jones expects to return this week

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones expects to return for the team's Week 7 game Monday night against the Chicago Bears, ESPN reported Thursday. Jones has missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain he sustained Sept. 25 against Baltimore. Jones has told teammates that he has progressed, per the report. The Patriots begin their practice week Thursday. ...
The Connection

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa learns from concussion experience

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday that he doesn't remember much about sustaining a concussion during his team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals late last month. Tagovailoa acknowledged that he remembered being taken down by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou during that game on Sept. 29. His memory of the night's events gets a bit hazier from there, he said. "There was a point I was unconscious," Tagovailoa said....
The Connection

Dak Prescott medically cleared for full practice

FRISCO, Texas – Dak Prescott is one step closer to a return to game action. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott (thumb) has been medically cleared to be a full participant in practice this week as the Cowboys begin preparing for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions. Prescott is set to participate in Wednesday's 70-play "mock game" walkthrough-style practice, "and then he'll have a workout after that with...
TEXAS STATE
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
306
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy