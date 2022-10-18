Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boston Shooting As Quaaneiruh Goodwyn

Boston Police have identified the 24-year-old woman fatally shot in Dorchester as Quaaneiruh Goodwyn of Mattapan.

Goodwyn was shot dead in the area of 263 Geneva Avenue around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, as previously reported by Daily Voice .

I don't know this beautiful young lady but I just want to say my condolences to the family and all her close friends it'... Posted by Quasia Mcdaniel on Monday, October 17, 2022

In addition two other men, one with serious life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries, were also shot. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).