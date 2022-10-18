Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
tpr.org
More details, video released on expansion of Loop1604, including interchange with I-10
It's going to give motorists headaches for a few years to come, but much better commute times when it's all completed. State transportation officials broke ground on Wednesday on Phase 2 of a one-billion-dollar project to expand Loop 1604 to a total of ten lanes between Bandera Road and I-35 through the North Side.
KTSA
Expansion of Loop 1604 about to begin at I-10 interchange
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is about to be broken on another phase of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, and this one is expected to take until 2027 to complete. Segment 2 of the expansion will focus on the I-10 and Loop 1604 interchange. The Texas Department...
Windy finish to weekend but stormy weather will follow
Two rounds of rain to start next week - (1) Monday morning into afternoon and (2) late Monday into early Tuesday. --Kristen Currie
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
KSAT 12
Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8. Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on south Austin flyover
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash at Interstate 35 and East Ben White Boulevard in south Austin early Thursday morning.
tpr.org
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio for major highway groundbreaking
Gov. Greg Abbott visited San Antonio on Wednesday for the groundbreaking on a $418 million expansion of the I-10/Loop 1604 interchange on the far Northwest Side. It's Phase 2 of the multi-billion-dollar expansion of Loop 1604 into ten lanes from Bandera Road to I-35, including one HOV lane in each direction.
kut.org
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide it with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they'll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
Heavy Rescue called in to extricate wrong-way driver from truck
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters had to cut open a truck to save a wrong-way driver trapped inside his vehicle following a crash early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on San Pedro at Contour Drive in Olmos Park. When first responders arrived, they found the truck...
cw39.com
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of nachos, it’s all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it’s landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
Crash on Highway 71 near Austin airport causing delays
A crash on Highway 71 toll eastbound is causing delays near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Monday morning.
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
news4sanantonio.com
Rackspace moving out of the old Windsor Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – Rackspace announced today that after 14 years in the old Windsor Park Mall, they be moving their headquarters to RidgeWood Plaza II on the North Side. “With the changes in our global model and new ways of working, we are relocating this office and investing in the customer and Racker experience in a new, modern location to best serve our business needs in the future,” the company said in a statement.
Texas Couple Finds Massive Underground Cavern On Their Property
"...we had no idea it opened to this enormous cavern."
Things to know about San Antonio's new Southside walking trail
It's now open to the public.
KSAT 12
Passenger ejected in rollover crash along Loop 1604 on Northwest Side; 2 fled to call for help, SAPD says
A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash along Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, causing two people to flee the scene to call for help, according to San Antonio police. Officers said speeding is believed to have caused the Friday morning crash, which happened on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, between Bandera and Braun roads.
KSAT 12
At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center on the city’s Northeast Side. Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found heavy smoke...
