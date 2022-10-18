Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Insurance is cracking down on bail bondsmen after an order from the governor. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the department to investigate bail bondsmen who fail to report a criminal defendant’s non-compliance with court-ordered bond conditions. The DOI is being directed...
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers to do the same
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This week was the first week of early voting in Georgia, and in Richmond County, we are seeing record-breaking turnout. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting...
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
Barnwell County receives grant for project Safe Neighborhoods Program
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County is among several South Carolina communities that will share in $1.8 million from the federal government to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grants are...
WRDW News 12 team honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Conference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) conference. The honors included awards for investigative coverage in the categories of Best Investigative Series, with Senior Investigative reporter Liz Owens and I-team Videographer Jasmine Garcia receiving individual awards.
S.C. ranks 10, Georgia ranks 34 in list of most beautiful states
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The study by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each US state on factors such as national parks, national forests, and social tags, to reveal the most beautiful places to live in the U.S. South Carolina was ranked as the 10th most beautiful state to live...
1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
Four constitutional amendments are being decided by Georgians right now
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A record number of early ballots have already been cast in Georgia’s historic 2022 midterms, an election that also features four constitutional amendments on the ballot. Here’s a look at each one of them:. Statewide Ballot Question 1: Provides for suspension of...
Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
Denmark Tech grad puts her passion into internship at SRS
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s liquid waste program. Tyjhanera Brown, a Denmark Technical College graduate, is becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s welding shop in...
Playoff anticipation builds between Barnwell and Woodland
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell and Woodland’s schedules may be without their blemishes now, but after the clock starts ticking…only one will walk off in distance of a region crown. Barnwell has won each of the last three meetings between the two. We were in Warhorse territory, where...
