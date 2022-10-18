ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WRDW-TV

Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Barnwell County receives grant for project Safe Neighborhoods Program

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County is among several South Carolina communities that will share in $1.8 million from the federal government to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grants are...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. ranks 10, Georgia ranks 34 in list of most beautiful states

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The study by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each US state on factors such as national parks, national forests, and social tags, to reveal the most beautiful places to live in the U.S. South Carolina was ranked as the 10th most beautiful state to live...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials. President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill. Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

Four constitutional amendments are being decided by Georgians right now

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A record number of early ballots have already been cast in Georgia’s historic 2022 midterms, an election that also features four constitutional amendments on the ballot. Here’s a look at each one of them:. Statewide Ballot Question 1: Provides for suspension of...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WRDW-TV

Denmark Tech grad puts her passion into internship at SRS

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s liquid waste program. Tyjhanera Brown, a Denmark Technical College graduate, is becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s welding shop in...
DENMARK, SC
WRDW-TV

Playoff anticipation builds between Barnwell and Woodland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell and Woodland’s schedules may be without their blemishes now, but after the clock starts ticking…only one will walk off in distance of a region crown. Barnwell has won each of the last three meetings between the two. We were in Warhorse territory, where...
BARNWELL, SC

