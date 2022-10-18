Virginia Myers Kuykendall, 75, was born Nov. 19th, 1946 and went to her heavenly home on October 17th, 2022. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Katherine Myers, an infant brother David Myers, grandparents Effie and Bruney Leggett and Oscar and Lillian Myers. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy Kuykendall, their daughter Rhonda K. Robinson and her husband Patrick, one grandson Drew Robinson, her sister Charlotte Holifield (Ronnie) and brother Cecil Myers Jr. (Lana). She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO