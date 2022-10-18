Read full article on original website
Virginia Myers Kuykendall
Virginia Myers Kuykendall, 75, was born Nov. 19th, 1946 and went to her heavenly home on October 17th, 2022. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Katherine Myers, an infant brother David Myers, grandparents Effie and Bruney Leggett and Oscar and Lillian Myers. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roy Kuykendall, their daughter Rhonda K. Robinson and her husband Patrick, one grandson Drew Robinson, her sister Charlotte Holifield (Ronnie) and brother Cecil Myers Jr. (Lana). She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.
William Theodore Lightsey Jr.
On Monday, October 18, 2022, William Theodore Lightsey Jr., husband and father, passed away at the age of 83. Mr. Lightsey, a proud son of Jones Co., was born at his family home in Sandersville in the summer of 1939. He received his education at the University of Southern Mississippi and worked in Laurel in the office business sales industry.
Donnie Darrin Jefcoat
Darrin "Coot" Jefcoat, 45, of Ellisville, MS passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his residence. He was born Friday, May 20, 1977 in Laurel, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Big Creek Cemetery in Soso, MS. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797.
Laurel outlasts West Jones in a classic on Senior Night
The Laurel vs. West Jones rivalry added yet another classic chapter to the book Friday night, with fireworks early in the opening minute and one more bang in the closing minute to cap things off. In this chapter, the Tornadoes edged out the Mustangs in a thriller. The fireworks went...
No. 4 Bobcats roll past Trojans, 31-10
Fourth-ranked Jones College posted a methodical, 31-10 victory over Mississippi Delta here on a chilly Thursday night at Jim Randall Stadium. The victory sets up a showdown between the Bobcats and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Oct. 27 in Perkinston. Jones is 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the MACCC South Division, while MGCCC is 4-1 in division play. The winner of the battle between the Bobcats and Bulldogs will be the top seed out of the South Division and will host a playoff game on Nov. 5.
Mize runs over Stringer in Region 8-2A matchup
Mize was as efficient as it wanted to be on offense Friday night. On the road against Region 8-2A foe Stringer, the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all but the game's final drive, which ended in a victory formation to run out the clock. Mize defeated Stringer 48-13 to remain unbeaten...
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
