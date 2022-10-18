Read full article on original website
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
KING-5
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh visits school kids from viral "Big Dumper" video
A 5th grade class at Cascade Elementary went viral celebrating Cal Raleigh's walkoff homer that put the M's in the playoffs. So "Big Dumper" himself surprised them.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
Chronicle
Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Seattle to level $500 daily tree fine against negligent homeowners, arborists
(The Center Square) – A new addition to the Seattle Municipal Code, going into effect Nov. 10, requires all tree service providers doing commercial tree work in Seattle to be registered with Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections. The new law passed last March by the city council and...
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022
• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Washington
LoveFOOD found the best chicken and waffles dish in every state.
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — In her first political campaign, Republican Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley is going after Washington state’s most well-known institutions. For one, Patty Murray, the Democratic senator who has held the seat for the last 30 years and is seeking a sixth term. The Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks and The Seattle Times, home-grown, big-name organizations that she dismisses as “woke corporations” for not wanting her to use their logos in her ads. The city of Seattle, which she’s denounced as liberal and crime-ridden.
kentreporter.com
PNW True Crime Fest in Auburn rallies a spooky, thoughtful community
For the second weekend of October, murder and mystery reigned at the PNW True Crime Fest in Auburn. At Green River College from Oct. 8-9, vendors, podcast hosts, authors, police officers, app developers and true crime enthusiasts came together for the small convention. Spread out over the two days were...
kentreporter.com
Boyce, Kauffman invited to debate before general election
Senatorial candidates for the 47th Legislative District, Bill Boyce and Claudia Kauffman, have been invited to a debate in Renton. Chambers of Commerce serving Kent, Covington and Auburn will hold the debate at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Life of Victory Church, 17418 108th Ave. SE in Renton.
Peek Inside Kenny G’s For Sale Breathtaking $85 Million Seattle Mansion
Seattle's most expensive house doesn't belong to Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos. You'd be surprised that Kenny G was once the owner of a Seattle mansion that's now the most expensive single-dwelling property on the market in Washington State. The property was built in 1995 and was once the home...
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
Here's The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Seattle
Stacker used data from TripAdvisor to find the most popular restaurant in the Emerald City.
Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene
Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
This Is Washington's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
