Read full article on original website
Related
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
numberfire.com
Nyheim Hines (concussion) logs full practice with Colts on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) fully practiced on Wednesday. Hines appears on track to return if he officially clears concussion protocol. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' defense ranked ninth in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season, our models project Hines to score 7.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (concussion) fully practices on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Pickett's Week Seven availability is heading in the right direction after he logged a full practice. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to start under center against a Miami Dolphins' defense allowing 21.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Pickett is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Elijah Moore will not play for Jets in Week 7
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Moore arrived at the Jets facility Friday after requesting a trade one day prior, but Saleh said the disgruntled receiver's request will not be granted. Saleh added that Denzel Mims will be active Sunday for the first time this season, so there will be more snaps available for Mims, Braxton Berrios (back), and Jeff Smith. Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson will continue working as the starters in two-wide sets. The Jets selected Moore with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 draft.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 7's game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones continues to deal with a knee injury, missing practice to open the week. He will likely need to return to at least a limited practice by Friday to have any chance at facing the Panthers. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
numberfire.com
Saints' Andy Dalton (back) available for Week 7 showdown with Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (back) is available for Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Dalton was removed from the injury report and will be available to face the Cardinals on Thursday. Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was limited on Wednesday but is also available. The Saints have yet to officially name a starter. Whoever starts will be without both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), but Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) to be inactive again Week 7 for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will be inactive on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, per head coach Steve Wilks. Mayfield and Sam Darnold (ankle) will both be inactive while P.J. Walker makes another start and Jacob Eason handles backup duty. The Panthers haven't indicated who will start once Mayfield and Darnold are available, but this entire offense should be avoided if possible after they traded away Christian McCaffrey.
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) out for Week 7
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and will remain sidelined for Thursday's clash with Arizona. Jarvis Landry (ankle) has also been ruled out, while Chris Olave (concussion) is expected to play. Our models expect Olave to see 8.8 targets against the Cardinals.
numberfire.com
Packers activate Sammy Watkins (hamstring) from injured reserve
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. Watkins will be limited at practice on Wednesday in his first session back since being placed on injured reserve nearly four weeks ago. His return from injured reserve doesn't necessarily mean he will be active on Sunday, but the door is open for the possibility. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (hamstring) full participant in New England's Friday practice
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday. After consecutive full practices, Harris appears on track to suit up for Week Seven's Monday night showdown versus the Chicago Bears. In a matchup against a Bears' unit allowing 23.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New York's Kenny Golladay (knee) out in Week 7
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not play in Week Seven's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Golladay will sit out his third straight game while Toney remains inactive with his hamstring injury. Look for Wan'Dale Robinson to be featured among New York's wideouts against a Jacksonville defense allowing 28.2 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
numberfire.com
Ravens list Rashod Bateman (foot) as questionable in Week 7
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable to play in Week Seven's game against the Cleveland Browns. After three limited practices, Bateman's Week Seven availability is currently in limbo versus a Browns' defense ranked 20th (28.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers. Expect Devin Duvernay to see more targets if Bateman is ruled out on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) ruled out in Week 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) will not play in Week Seven's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Brate will not be active after he was unable to practice this week with a neck injury. Expect Cade Otton to play more snaps versus a Carolina defense allowing 7.0 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (knee) available for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sore right knee. However, he has since been removed from the injury report, obstensibly clearing him to take the court. Our models project Smith...
numberfire.com
J.K. Dobbins (knee) misses Ravens practice again
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) missed a second straight practice on Thursday. Dobbins is looking dicey for Week 7 after his knee tightened up on him in the Ravens' loss to the New York Giants. Kenyan Drake was the only other running back to record a carry last week, but Gus Edwards (knee) might be available for the first time this season on Sunday versus the Cleveland Browns. Justice Hill is also a candidate for touches if Dobbins doesn't play.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown Jr. starting for Denver on Friday in place of injured Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Brown will get the start on Friday with Jamal Murray (injury management) sidelined. Our models expect him to play 23.9 minutes against the Warriors. Brown's Friday projection includes 8.4 points, 4.4...
Comments / 0