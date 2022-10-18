ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

bentleyfalcons.com

Soifer and Bonte Win in Doubles vs. Boston Univ.

6-4 Jose Maria Robalino / Ben Letzer (BU) def. Liam Marr / Gabe Horwitz (BEN) def. Braden Thyroff (BEN) WALTHAM, Mass. – Senior Jordan Soifer (Stamford, Conn./Westhill) and junior Max Bonte (Bradenton, Fla./St. Stephens) won in doubles but the Falcons fell to Division I Boston University 6-1 on Saturday.
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Hapkiewicz Wins Twice, But Bentley Women’s Swimming Drops Opener

WALTHAM, Mass. – Despite two wins from junior Emma Hapkiewicz (South Windsor, Conn./South Windsor HS), the Bentley University women's swimming and diving team fell to Wheaton College, 180.5-115.5, in its season-opener Friday night at the Dana Center. It's the second straight season that the Lyons have spoiled the Falcons'...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Competes in NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. – The Bentley University cross country teams spent Saturday on the other side of the country, competing in the NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals at the Chambers Creek Regional Park where the field included a number of nationally-ranked programs. The top finishers for the Bentley women were...
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
bentleyfalcons.com

Theis & Trottier Help Bentley Win at Pace, 1-0

PLEASANTVILLE, N.Y. – Junior Katie Thies (Liverpool, N.Y./Cicero North Syracuse HS) scored the game's only goal and sophomore Mia Trottie (Cinnaminson, N.J./Bishop Eustace HS) recorded the shutout as Bentley University blanked Pace University, 1-0, in Northeast-10 Conference field hockey Saturday at Pace Stadium. With just about a minute left...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Tabbed as the Preseason Favorite in Northeast-10 Women’s Basketball

WALTHAM, Mass. – After capturing the 2021-22 conference championship with a 56-49 win over Stonehill College, the Bentley University women's basketball team is this year's preseason favorite in the Northeast-10 Conference. In the preseason coaches poll which was released by the conference today, coach C White's Falcons received nine...
WALTHAM, MA
bentleyfalcons.com

Grabko Shines but Bentley Drops Series Finale to No. 16 Ohio State, 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Junior goaltender Nicholas Grabko (Channahon, Illinois) made 35 saves, but No. 16 ranked Ohio State defeated Bentley 3-1 on Friday night at Value City Arena. Grabko made 14 saves in the first period and helped Bentley's penalty kill go 2-2 in the opening period as the...
COLUMBUS, OH

