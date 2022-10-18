Read full article on original website
Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win
JOPPA, MD – Douglas Eck just celebrated his third major lottery win after winning $25,000 in the Maryland Pick 5 drawing this week. Eck is familiar to winning the letter. In 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket and a $50,000 top price in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy,” he said, joking about comparing the size of his $25,000 win to his previous scores. Eck says he has been playing the Pick 5 since the game started in February. “Douglas placed boxed bets until Oct. 14, when The post Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win appeared first on Shore News Network.
