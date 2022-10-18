JOPPA, MD – Douglas Eck just celebrated his third major lottery win after winning $25,000 in the Maryland Pick 5 drawing this week. Eck is familiar to winning the letter. In 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket and a $50,000 top price in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy,” he said, joking about comparing the size of his $25,000 win to his previous scores. Eck says he has been playing the Pick 5 since the game started in February. “Douglas placed boxed bets until Oct. 14, when The post Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win appeared first on Shore News Network.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO