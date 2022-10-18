ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Shore News Network

Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win

JOPPA, MD – Douglas Eck just celebrated his third major lottery win after winning $25,000 in the Maryland Pick 5 drawing this week. Eck is familiar to winning the letter. In 2008, he won $100,000 on a scratch off ticket and a $50,000 top price in the Bonus Match 5 lottery game in 1995. “This is my bronze medal, but I am still happy,” he said, joking about comparing the size of his $25,000 win to his previous scores. Eck says he has been playing the Pick 5 since the game started in February. “Douglas placed boxed bets until Oct. 14, when The post Maryland man celebrates third major lottery win appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
WBOY

What manufacturing workers make in West Virginia

(Stacker) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
GEORGIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
OHIO STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

NOAA winter outlook for 2022-2023: See local details

(WOWK). — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released the annual winter outlook for the months of December through the end of February on Thursday. La Nina is once again the driving factor in the overall winter outlook. The big takeaways for the WOWK-TV viewing area are that there aren’t any massive shifts or noted major risks […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

