Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Obituary: Merrill Eugene King
Merrill Eugene King, 90, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Richard L. Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis. Born March 20, 1932, in Orange County, he was the son of Earl Everest and Eula Marie (Hackney) King. He married Betty Ruth Knox on June 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2006.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Cheryl A. (Wagner) Pate
Cheryl Pate, 58, of Lawrence County, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at University Hospital. Born on April 18, 1964, she was the daughter of Leland and Sue (Osborne) Wagner. She married Donnie Pate on October 22, 1983, and he survives. Cheryl was a House Director at Sigma...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Arthur Ralph Hardin Jr.
Arthur Ralph Hardin, Jr., 70, of Salem, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his residence. Born March 16, 1952, in Washington County, he was the son of Arthur Ralph Sr. and Georgia Mae (Brown) Hardin. He married Nancy Kay Johnson on February 14, 1993, and she survives. Arthur was...
vincennespbs.org
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
wamwamfm.com
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
wbiw.com
Bailey finishes 55th in semistate race
NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey finished his season with a personal-best time during the IHSAA semistate race at Brown County on Saturday. Bailey crossed the line in 55th place overall with a time of 17:03.6, just shy of his goal of breaking the 17-minute barrier. The top six teams, plus the top 10 individuals who were not members of qualifying teams, advanced to the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 29.
wbiw.com
Bertha’s Mission Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner is November 19th
BEDFORD – Thanksgiving is the time of the year to reflect on what we are most thankful for and a time to spend with our family. But for many individuals within Lawrence County and surrounding communities, a warm meal and interaction with others are not available. Bertha’s Mission 10th...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
korncountry.com
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville football season ends with sectional quarterfinal loss to Bedford - North Lawrence
On Friday nights the Shelbyville Golden Bears football team works to overcome deficiencies as the program’s rebuild continues. Bigger, faster, stronger are words that can describe most opponents. But the Golden Bears have recovered their fight. It was evident in Friday’s sectional quarterfinal when Bedford - North Lawrence jumped...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 3
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. The Commission will meet for the purpose of awarding a bid for...
Southside Times
Southside construction update
* I-69 Indianapolis: The permanent looping ramp for northbound S.R. 37 exiting onto County Line Road is now open! It splits off from northbound S.R. 37 traffic about a half mile further south. Crews expect to shift traffic on a portion of Southport Road west of State Road 37 this week following traffic signal construction at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. The new traffic signal is expected to be activated in late October or early November. Drivers are encouraged to access Belmont Avenue where it runs along the west side of S.R. 37 from Banta Road or Southport Road to the south. Epler Avenue is closed west of Belmont Avenue with construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
wbiw.com
Bedford Chamber of Commerce Coffee Time on Tuesday, Oct. 25th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee Time event on Tuesday, October 25th at Golden Corral. This is a time for business representatives to do networking with other businesses. Golden Corral will host the vent and provide a light breakfast for those participating. Doors will...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings
Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings, 16, of Bloomfield, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born December 1, 2005, he was the son of Jeffrey Cummings and Samantha (Jacob) Cummings. He was a Junior at Eastern Greene High School and attended Hoosier Hills Career Center for construction. Jedd lived a life full of activity. A multi-sport athlete, he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track at Eastern Greene. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, sledding on his boogie board, and riding horses, motorcycles, and side by sides.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission to hire bridge inspector for bridge on Meridian Road
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will seek out a bridge inspector for the bridge on Meridian Road, over Mill Creek, to determine what would need to be done to repair it in part with plans to resurface a 2.2 mile stretch between Doc Hamilton Boulevard and State Road 60 East in Mitchell.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Valerie Luchauer – Emergency Management – Additional. Brandi Webb – Highway Dept. – Additionals. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood –Probation – Veterans Court User Fee Budget.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee Team C will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee -Team C will meet on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
wamwamfm.com
Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building
Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
WIBC.com
Skeletal Remains from 2004 are now Identified
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced that they have identified the remains found by a turkey hunter almost 20 years ago. In 2004, remains were found by Lake Lemon, in northern Monroe County, with signs from an investigation that foul play may have been involved.
