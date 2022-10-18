ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Merrill Eugene King

Merrill Eugene King, 90, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Richard L. Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis. Born March 20, 1932, in Orange County, he was the son of Earl Everest and Eula Marie (Hackney) King. He married Betty Ruth Knox on June 6, 1952, and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2006.
Obituary: Cheryl A. (Wagner) Pate

Cheryl Pate, 58, of Lawrence County, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at University Hospital. Born on April 18, 1964, she was the daughter of Leland and Sue (Osborne) Wagner. She married Donnie Pate on October 22, 1983, and he survives. Cheryl was a House Director at Sigma...
Obituary: Arthur Ralph Hardin Jr.

Arthur Ralph Hardin, Jr., 70, of Salem, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at his residence. Born March 16, 1952, in Washington County, he was the son of Arthur Ralph Sr. and Georgia Mae (Brown) Hardin. He married Nancy Kay Johnson on February 14, 1993, and she survives. Arthur was...
Funeral set for former council member

A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr

Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Bailey finishes 55th in semistate race

NASHVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Jonah Bailey finished his season with a personal-best time during the IHSAA semistate race at Brown County on Saturday. Bailey crossed the line in 55th place overall with a time of 17:03.6, just shy of his goal of breaking the 17-minute barrier. The top six teams, plus the top 10 individuals who were not members of qualifying teams, advanced to the state finals in Terre Haute on Oct. 29.
Police Log: October 21, 2022

There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
Country Squire Lakes gets full-time Jennings County deputy

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – Country Squire Lakes (CSL) and the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have entered into a partnership to place a full-time deputy in Country Squire Lakes. CSL’s Mike Miller approached Sheriff Kenny Freeman with the proposal for the housing community. The agreement consists of...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 3

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. The Commission will meet for the purpose of awarding a bid for...
Southside construction update

* I-69 Indianapolis: The permanent looping ramp for northbound S.R. 37 exiting onto County Line Road is now open! It splits off from northbound S.R. 37 traffic about a half mile further south. Crews expect to shift traffic on a portion of Southport Road west of State Road 37 this week following traffic signal construction at Wellingshire Boulevard and the realigned Belmont Avenue. The new traffic signal is expected to be activated in late October or early November. Drivers are encouraged to access Belmont Avenue where it runs along the west side of S.R. 37 from Banta Road or Southport Road to the south. Epler Avenue is closed west of Belmont Avenue with construction trucks entering and exiting the work zone.
Bedford Chamber of Commerce Coffee Time on Tuesday, Oct. 25th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce will host its Coffee Time event on Tuesday, October 25th at Golden Corral. This is a time for business representatives to do networking with other businesses. Golden Corral will host the vent and provide a light breakfast for those participating. Doors will...
Obituary: Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings

Jeddidiah “Jedd” Dale Cummings, 16, of Bloomfield, died on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Born December 1, 2005, he was the son of Jeffrey Cummings and Samantha (Jacob) Cummings. He was a Junior at Eastern Greene High School and attended Hoosier Hills Career Center for construction. Jedd lived a life full of activity. A multi-sport athlete, he lettered in football, baseball, basketball, and track at Eastern Greene. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, sledding on his boogie board, and riding horses, motorcycles, and side by sides.
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, October 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Valerie Luchauer – Emergency Management – Additional. Brandi Webb – Highway Dept. – Additionals. Nedra Brock-Fleetwood –Probation – Veterans Court User Fee Budget.
Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building

Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
Skeletal Remains from 2004 are now Identified

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced that they have identified the remains found by a turkey hunter almost 20 years ago. In 2004, remains were found by Lake Lemon, in northern Monroe County, with signs from an investigation that foul play may have been involved.
