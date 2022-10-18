ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wkzo.com

Suspects in recent Kalamazoo home invasions identified and arrested

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police has arrested suspects in some recent home invasions. Officers were called early Thursday morning, October 20 around 2:30 to the 1700 block of Knollwood Avenue by a resident that was aware of recent break-ins in the area. That resident told police that they witnessed two subjects attempting to break into a home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WLNS

Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence

Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence.
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Mid-Michigan treatment courts mark milestone in recoveries

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As substance abuse dots the national headlines, some mid-Michigan courts have looked at tackling the issue with a different approach. The effort to battle addiction and drug abuse has taken many forms in recent years,including stronger enforcement to expanding resources to help victims. One Ingham County woman said she wouldn’t be […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Capital Rundown 10-21-22

6 News Capital Rundown for the week of 10-21-22.
LANSING, MI

