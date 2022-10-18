Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Former Webberville treasurer charged with embezzlement
Jaymee Hord, former Treasurer of Webberville, has been charged with embezzlement.
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
DeWitt police chase ends in overturned vehicle
A police car pursuit in DeWitt early Friday morning ended after the suspects crashed their vehicle.
wkzo.com
Suspects in recent Kalamazoo home invasions identified and arrested
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police has arrested suspects in some recent home invasions. Officers were called early Thursday morning, October 20 around 2:30 to the 1700 block of Knollwood Avenue by a resident that was aware of recent break-ins in the area. That resident told police that they witnessed two subjects attempting to break into a home.
One arrested after standoff in Kentwood
One person was arrested in Kentwood after a 'domestic situation' and a standoff on Thursday.
Man charged with two felonies in fatal GR crash
A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies for a fatal crash that happened in June, police say.
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
Death of 46-year-old man in Grand Rapids ruled a homicide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the killing of a 46-year-old man found dead Thursday morning. The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, but authorities have not shared how he died. Police say they found the victim, identified as Santino Ysasi,...
14 drug dealers arrested in Heartside Park operation
In a months-long investigation and operation, GRPD says officers arrested 14 people who exclusively dealt drugs at Heartside Park.
WWMTCw
Woman accused of killing Battle Creek man found guilty of second-degree murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A woman accused of killing a Battle Creek man at their shared apartment in 2020 was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday. Rose Derrick, 67, was charged with the murder of Walter May after a two-day trial, according to the Calhoun County Prosecuting Attorney. Battle...
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
WLNS
Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence
Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence. Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang …. Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence. Capital Rundown 10-21-22 6 News Capital Rundown for the week of 10-21-22. ANTI-PROP 3 AD CONTROVERSY. Lansing TikTok sensation gives...
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
Police urge homeless people to use shelters, ‘buddy system’ after killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are urging homeless people to use shelters at night or the “buddy system” after a man was found dead this week on Bridge Street NW. The Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, is working with Grand Rapids police Major Case Team to develop leads in the killing of 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi.
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
Fox17
Kalamazoo Public Safety warns of increased thefts around WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials warn of an increase in property theft around Western Michigan University (WMU). The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says most of the reported thefts were unplanned. KDPS and WMU Police advise the campus community to do the following to prevent crime at...
WWMTCw
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
Mid-Michigan treatment courts mark milestone in recoveries
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As substance abuse dots the national headlines, some mid-Michigan courts have looked at tackling the issue with a different approach. The effort to battle addiction and drug abuse has taken many forms in recent years,including stronger enforcement to expanding resources to help victims. One Ingham County woman said she wouldn’t be […]
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
WLNS
Capital Rundown 10-21-22
6 News Capital Rundown for the week of 10-21-22. 6 News Capital Rundown for the week of 10-21-22. Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang …. Lansing police program aims to teach kids about gang resistence. Lansing TikTok sensation gives back to community. Lansing TikTok sensation gives back...
Comments / 0