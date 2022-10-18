KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police has arrested suspects in some recent home invasions. Officers were called early Thursday morning, October 20 around 2:30 to the 1700 block of Knollwood Avenue by a resident that was aware of recent break-ins in the area. That resident told police that they witnessed two subjects attempting to break into a home.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO