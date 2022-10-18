ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

High Point Downs Presbyterian With a 3-1 Win at Millis

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women's volleyball cruised to another victory at the Millis Center on Friday night. The 3-1 win over Presbyterian College kept the win streak alive for the fourth consecutive game. Gabrielle Idlebird had an outstanding performance from the middle, leading the team with 12 kills for an attack percentage of .522.
High Point University Athletics

Men's Golf Set to Play at 52nd Furman Intercollegiate

The High Point University men's golf team will head to Greenville, S.C. this weekend for the Furman Intercollegiate tournament hosted by Furman University. Sat.-Sun. October 22-October 23-Furman Intercollegiate (Greenville, SC) Live Scoring | Furman University Golf Club. The Field. High Point will be in a field of 16 teams. Campbell,...
