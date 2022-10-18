***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a lot cheaper to find a decent public restroom in Wyoming than it is in California. It’s become an unfortunate running “joke” lately that if you visit San Francisco these days, you have to be careful where you step. The city’s large homeless population tends to not bother finding a toilet to do their business.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO