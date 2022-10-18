Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Gas Station Hesitates To Install Subsidized EV Chargers
The federal government is sending money to each state for charging stations for electric cars. Wyoming was allocated $3.9 million in 2022. There is a promise of another $5 million each year for the next four years. In the end, Wyoming will have received $23.96 million for EV infrastructure. Gas...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Nursing Shortage At Critical Level, Sparks Bidding War
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s likely never been more lucrative to become a nurse. Rampant shortages in the industry has health care providers offering large sums to entice nurses to sign on to work for them. Heidi Glanz, a manager at Worland Healthcare and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landowner Kills Wolves After Rare Attack On Horses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A landowner recently killed some wolves in the Gros Ventre mountains after they killed two foals and injured three other horses, a Wyoming Game and Fish agent said. Wolf attacks on horses are rare, Dan Thompson told Cowboy State Daily in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming “Deer 255” Breaks All Long Distance Migration Records Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Mark@CowboyStateDaily.comShe’s beaten the odds of survival, shattered long-distance travel records and become a social media rock star with hooves. Deer 255 is a mule deer doe that over the past several years has logged roughly 2,100 miles of travel during...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, October 21, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Steve Beazley from the south end of the Winds looking over South Pass Twin Creeks. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Transmission Line Will Bridge National Grids Together
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will be home to a transmission line that will bridge a gap between the electric grids of the eastern and western United States. The project will not only open energy export opportunities for the state’s electricity producers, it could lower...
Douglas Budget
What manufacturing workers make in Wyoming
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Wyoming using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
mybighornbasin.com
Governor Gordon Cuts the Ribbon for the New Veterans Home of Wyoming
Governor Gordon attended the opening of an innovative new facility for veterans and their families to call home, allowing them to live an independent lifestyle while receiving skilled medical care. Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Insulated From Full Recession Impacts, Says State’s Chief Economist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest housing and labor numbers show Wyoming’s economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in some cases even bucking national trends. But the threat of a global economic recession is hanging overhead as well, with the Federal Reserve...
svinews.com
Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming
On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
Douglas Budget
Record fish caught in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Laramie Democrat Trey Sherwood Knows She Faces Uphill Battle For Reelection
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The policy stances of the two candidates running for state House District 14 in Laramie aren’t starkly different, but Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said she needs to bridge the gap and make a connection with all voters if she wants to have any chance at getting reelected.
cowboystatedaily.com
Unlike San Francisco, It Does Not Cost $1.7 Million To Build A Public Toilet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a lot cheaper to find a decent public restroom in Wyoming than it is in California. It’s become an unfortunate running “joke” lately that if you visit San Francisco these days, you have to be careful where you step. The city’s large homeless population tends to not bother finding a toilet to do their business.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: It’s Time for Cannabis Laws to Change With the Times
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Last year, I augmented my role as an elected member of Wyoming’s House of Representatives to become a witness before the House Judiciary Committee as it considered whether cannabis should become legal in our state. I told my colleagues about...
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Laramie Wyoming
Laramie has many excellent dining options, ranging from Thai to tacos, sushi to conventional cafe-style, juicy burgers to 100% vegetarian. Having said that, let me admit that narrowing down our list of the top ten restaurants in Laramie was challenging. Laramie boasts more than just these ten delicious restaurants, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wallop’s Use Of Port-A-Potty Ad Helped Make Biggest Wyoming Political Upset Ever
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A port-a-potty. In a Wyoming rancher’s pasture? Really?. Here during the final days of this year’s election season, it is appropriate to recall once again one of the great political campaigns in the Cowboy State. Possibly the biggest campaign...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Rides Wave Of Success
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When “Open Season” debuted in 2001, Chuck Box hadn’t a clue that his life was about to change. Box was then owner/operator of an international tourism marketing company, Rocky Mountain International, which he and his wife ran for 24 years – 10 of which he balanced against his time writing novels.
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Tax Working Group Recommends Reimbursing Drivers For High Gas Prices
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. University of Wyoming energy economist Robert Godby on Wednesday questioned if some of the proposals in a state working group report are the best ways to address high gas prices. Godby told Cowboy State Daily that the panel had a challenging...
Comments / 3