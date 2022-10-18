When Chastity Murry had her first psychotic break, she went into her bathroom and downed a whole bottle of pills, hoping to die. Her teenage daughter had to perform CPR to save her life.Around that same time more than a decade ago, the man who would become her husband, Dante Murry, also lost touch with reality and considered suicide.Different illnesses led them down similar paths – bipolar disorder in her case and schizoaffective disorder in his – conditions long considered by many to be distinct and unrelated.But a growing body of research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and the...

