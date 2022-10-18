Read full article on original website
KWU announces Coyote Village student housing project
Kansas Wesleyan University has announced the concept unveiling for its next significant project, one that will change the landscape of KWU. The university planned to have a ceremony recognizing the new project late Thursday afternoon at Highland Avenue and Claflin Avenue as a part of its Homecoming and Family Weekend activities.
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Get your rakes ready! City of Salina announces leaf collection dates
Now that the leaves are beginning to fall, the City of Salina has announced the scheduled for its annual curbside leaf collection. General Services staff will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30, weather permitting. "As the weeks progress, staff will provide updates to help keep...
Thief uses stolen ID to 'buy' $80,000 pickup from Salina dealership
A Salina dealership is out an $80,000 pickup after someone arranged online to purchase and ship the vehicle using a stolen ID. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Sept. 29, someone pretending to be Howard Dunbar contacted Long McArthur, 3450 S. Ninth Street, about purchasing a 2021 Ford F150 pickup valued at $80,000. The person sent to Long McArthur the required documents and was approved for the purchase, which was finalized on Oct. 6.
How local grocers are handling inflation
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A weekly activity for many continuing to take up more and more of your budget. “Prices are going up considerably in comparison to previous years. It’s been records. We haven’t seen the same thing since the 70s,” said Tyler Killgore, Green Acres Market, Assistant Corporate Grocery Buyer. Across Green Acres Market […]
Patriotic mobile exhibit to ‘remember, honor, teach’
Ambassadors and volunteers with Wreaths Across America will be “celebrating America’s heroes” in Salina Oct, 25. The free Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Tuesday at the Salina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1432 parking lot, 1108 W. Crawford.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Copus, Darrian Lee; 24; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Durr, Skylar...
Knopp receives K-State Salina's annual Marchbanks Award
Thanks to her outstanding work as a professor and tireless dedication to students, Kaleen Knopp is the recipient of the 2022 Marchbanks Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. Knopp, an English instructor and director of the K-State Salina Writing Center, was presented...
Hutchinson Ambulatory Surgery Center makes Newsweek list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic was one of only six Kansas ambulatory surgery centers to make Newsweek's list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2023. Only about the top ten percent of the nation's over 5000 surgery centers made the list. Newsweek creates this list to...
Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday
USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
Former Salina police detective new Dickinson County undersheriff
ABILENE - A former Salina Police detective has been named the new Dickinson County undersheriff. Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties as Dickinson County undersheriff on Monday, according to a news release from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. Prior to joining the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vaughan served as a detective...
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
WIBW
Teen among 5 sent to hospital after 86-year-old fails to yield on Kansas highway
BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage girl was among five Kansans that were hospitalized after an 86-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to the K-14 and U.S. 24 junction with reports of an injury accident.
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about stolen Polaris Ranger UTV
On Oct. 5, 2022, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3700 block of E. Country Club Road in Saline County for the report of a theft of a UTV. Sometime between Oct. 3, 2022, and Oct. 5, 2022, unknown suspect(s) entered onto a property and stole a four-door 2017 Polaris Ranger UTV model No. R17RVU99AV. The body of the UTV is blue and the doors are black. The UTV has custom silver/chrome wheels with twin sets of spokes and “SS” in the center hub.
Salina woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
One person was injured in an accident just after 11 a.m. Thursday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by Marcia Lee Demuth, 58, Salina, was westbound in the 500 block of E. Iron Avenue in Salina. The SUV rear-ended a 2006 Buick Lucerne...
Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls
LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
High-speed chase in Saline, Dickinson counties; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested in Dickinson County after a high-speed chase along Interstate 70 that began in Saline County late Tuesday night. At approximately 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Salina Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with an expired license plate leaving the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and heading north on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
