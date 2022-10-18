Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mageenews.com
Simpson County Collision
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. This morning at 5:51 a.m., three Covington County Hospital Ambulances from Simpson County and one ambulance from Covington County responded to a five-vehicle collision (18-wheeler and four cars) on Highway 49 near Braxton. One patient sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson via Aircare Helicopter; two patients were transported to UMMC in Jackson by CCH ground ambulance in serious condition; two patients declined treatment and transport on the scene.
prentissheadlight.com
Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss nears completion
Construction at Mississippi Green Oil in Prentiss is almost complete and owner Tom Moore and CEO Winston Ceasear are eager to get the ball rolling. MGO is Jefferson Davis County’s first medical marijuana facility. It is located in the former Griffith’s Tire warehouse on John Street Extension, but the...
WDAM-TV
Hub City’s Heidelberg retires as MDAH trustee
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - Web Heidelberg of Hattiesburg retired Friday from the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History during its regular meeting in Natchez. Heidelberg sat 12 years on the MDAH board and was an active preservationist, serving on the boards of the Mississippi Heritage...
WDAM-TV
Due to complaints, Laurel officials temporarily close Cotton Mill Park
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - For years, Cotton Mill Park was known as a spot for grandparents and parents to bring their children to spend time together - now it’s considered a sanctuary for the homeless population. Due to multiple complaints, the City of Laurel recently closed Cotton Mill Park...
impact601.com
Laurel outlasts West Jones in a classic on Senior Night
The Laurel vs. West Jones rivalry added yet another classic chapter to the book Friday night, with fireworks early in the opening minute and one more bang in the closing minute to cap things off. In this chapter, the Tornadoes edged out the Mustangs in a thriller. The fireworks went...
impact601.com
City of Laurel approves voluntary annexation
The Laurel City Council is working to expand its boundaries. In August the city begun the process to handle a voluntary annexation. During that City Council meeting, members of the council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an Engagement Letter with a law firm concerning an annexation effort.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg residents circle learning curve with new roundabout
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A new roundabout recently opened in downtown Hattiesburg to help keep traffic flow consistent at the once-busy intersection on Hardy Street. Lt. Jason Jarvis, with the traffic division at the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the main thing for drivers to remember is to proceed with caution.
Mississippi sheriff investigating series of threatening handwritten letters left in mailboxes
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is investigating what it describes as several threatening letters that have been placed in residents’ mailboxes. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins sid that his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters. Perkins said his office has five letters and knows...
WTOK-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. fire causes heavy structure damage, kills chickens
SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - A structure fire in Jones County destroyed a local shop and killed several chickens roosting nearby. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the fire occurred around 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at 92 Ruffin Road. Firefighters from the Soso, Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge and Hebron...
mageenews.com
Ambulance Involved in Wreck on Hwy 49
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 1 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 19, 2022, a wreck involving an ambulance and car occurred in front of Angela’s.
WDAM-TV
Jasper Co. men identified from fatal Wednesday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men who died in a car crash Wednesday morning in Jasper County have been identified. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, the victims have been identified as 36-year-old Brandon D. Hales and 33-year-old Willie J. Jones, both of Paulding. Another driver, a 16-year-old...
Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
WDAM-TV
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. investigating threatening letters
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation involving threatening letters is underway in Covington County. Sheriff Darrell Perkins said his investigators are analyzing several threatening letters, all handwritten and placed in mailboxes in north Covington County. One was also found in Smith County. The letters made various, vague threats and...
kicks96news.com
Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts
Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after a shooting in Hattiesburg on Friday. The Hattiesburg Police Department said a 45-year-old man was shot in the upper leg around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Street. Emergency medical responders transported the man to a local hospital for...
WDAM-TV
Guatemalan man identified as pedestrian struck on U.S. 49 Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg has been identified nearly five days after the incident. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man was identified as 31-year-old Fausti Israel Lopez Hernandez, of Guatemala, on Thursday afternoon. His family has been notified.
Two arrested for social media prank in USM classroom
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested after they allegedly tried to take part in a social media video prank inside an occupied classroom at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) on Tuesday, October 18. Officials with the University Police Department (UPD) said Kyron Norwood and Kendrick Thomas, both 23, entered an occupied classroom […]
impact601.com
Mize runs over Stringer in Region 8-2A matchup
Mize was as efficient as it wanted to be on offense Friday night. On the road against Region 8-2A foe Stringer, the Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all but the game's final drive, which ended in a victory formation to run out the clock. Mize defeated Stringer 48-13 to remain unbeaten...
Comments / 0