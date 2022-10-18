Read full article on original website
NAB Show NY: DataCore Streamlines Asset Access With New Perifery Panel For Adobe Premiere Pro
DataCore Software has unveiled the new Perifery Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro. The Perifery Panel streamlines access to content for DataCore Swarm and Perifery users on Adobe Premiere Pro, significantly improving the efficiency of media production workflows. The new panel allows users to enrich the metadata of searched objects and speeds up the search for media assets, optimizing content browsing on one of the most popular video editing software applications. Offering a seamless connection to DataCore’s Perifery-powered appliances and Swarm object storage software platform, the new panel ensures fast access to media content and metadata for users in the media and entertainment industry.
NAB Show NY: DoCaption Expands LRBox Ancillary Data Platform Product Line Portfolio
DoCaption has further updated and expanded its flagship LRBox platform-based product line with a fully integrated, all-in-one subtitle generator and keyer supporting either EBU-Teletext (ETSI EN300706)/OP-42/OP-47/SMPTE ST 2031 or CEA-608/CEA-708 closed caption data sources. The new all-in-one LRBox open subtitle generator and keyer enables closed caption data to be picked...
AE Live and Pixotope Partner On Integrated AR/XR, Graphics/Camera Tracking Solution
AE Live, a global provider of graphics and data solutions, and Pixotope, a provider of live augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR) and virtual production solutions, are partnering to deliver a turn-key virtual production solution for broadcast, sports and live entertainment. The integrated system combines AE Live’s expertise in on-screen...
NAB Show New York Attendance Exceeds 9,500
Total preliminary registered attendance reached 9,576 for the 2022 NAB Show New York, held Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center. The show floor featured 245 exhibitors showcasing the latest technology in media and entertainment. The 2023 NAB Show New York will be held Oct. 25-26, 2023. “The turnout for NAB...
NAB Show NY: LiveU Invests In Major US Hiring Initiative
LiveU has experienced tremendous growth over the years – moving from a small start-up to a global provider of IP cellular bonded solutions with a presence in more than 150 countries with over 400 employees worldwide. In 2022, the US office grew exponentially with many strategic hires including sales directors, managers, SDRs and sales engineers to support sports and new verticals business development initiatives. A new director of partnership development was also added to build and strengthen relationships with workflow and technology partners. The boost in hiring is a result of increased cloud-based product and service offerings, as well as expansion into new markets.
Hiperwall Certified PCs From Seneca Come Optimized For AV-Over-IP Video Wall Performance
“The global hardware shortage has raised significant concerns among customers looking to deploy video wall solutions in the near term,” said Steve Woo, Hiperwall VP of sales. “Through our established agreement with Seneca, we’re not only able to deliver hardware in a timely manner, it also simplifies the process of choosing the right components for any video wall system configuration.”
Interra Systems’ ORION-OTT Solution Passes Technical Review
Interra Systems, a provider of content quality control (QC), monitoring and analysis solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that it has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) of its ORION-OTT, a comprehensive monitoring solution for the quality assurance of OTT streams, in the cloud or on-premises. Interra Systems is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.
As Broadcasters Seek To Streamline Local Ad Sales, Reach Remains King
While local station groups are still working out how best to incorporate automation and measurement systems to efficiently execute ad buys across all of their platforms, reach remains broadcasters’ primary advantage. And as the market gets more competitive and more targeted, the opportunity to buy reach becomes scarcer, and thus more valuable.
Trusted Partner Network Launches New Membership Model
The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), a global content security program, introduced a new multi-tiered membership model that it says will provide greater flexibility, efficiency and transparency to global content owners and service providers in the media and entertainment industry. The TPN membership model, accompanied by a new platform, is set...
NextGen Rollout Challenged By Spectrum Constraints
The early consumer experience of NextGen TV has been hampered by government regulations that make it hard for viewers to differentiate the new services from the legacy ATSC 1.0 programming already delivered over-the-air, according to broadcasters. Capacity is tight for both the 3.0 and 1.0 broadcasts, and broadcasters are aggressively using video compression to make it all work. L-r: E.W. Scripps' Kerry Oslund, Pearl TV's Anne Schelle, Fincons Group's Francesco Moretti and ATSC's Madeleine Noland (Alyssa Wesley photo).
Station Group Chiefs Eye Programming Opportunities At 10 P.M.
With 10 p.m. potentially being returned to network affiliates, station groups are looking at producing content beyond news. While no decision has been made yet about 10 p.m. — an idea that NBCUniversal refloated in late August — it’s something leaders of large station groups would like to see happen, they said during TVNewsCheck’s TV2025 State of the Industry panel in New York Wednesday.
