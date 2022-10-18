Read full article on original website
tvnewscheck.com
NAB Show NY: DoCaption Expands LRBox Ancillary Data Platform Product Line Portfolio
DoCaption has further updated and expanded its flagship LRBox platform-based product line with a fully integrated, all-in-one subtitle generator and keyer supporting either EBU-Teletext (ETSI EN300706)/OP-42/OP-47/SMPTE ST 2031 or CEA-608/CEA-708 closed caption data sources. The new all-in-one LRBox open subtitle generator and keyer enables closed caption data to be picked...
tvnewscheck.com
AE Live and Pixotope Partner On Integrated AR/XR, Graphics/Camera Tracking Solution
AE Live, a global provider of graphics and data solutions, and Pixotope, a provider of live augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR) and virtual production solutions, are partnering to deliver a turn-key virtual production solution for broadcast, sports and live entertainment. The integrated system combines AE Live’s expertise in on-screen...
tvnewscheck.com
Trusted Partner Network Launches New Membership Model
The Trusted Partner Network (TPN), a global content security program, introduced a new multi-tiered membership model that it says will provide greater flexibility, efficiency and transparency to global content owners and service providers in the media and entertainment industry. The TPN membership model, accompanied by a new platform, is set...
tvnewscheck.com
Riedel Provides Signal Routing and Communications For World Economic Forum’s 2022 Annual Meeting
Riedel Communications today announced that the World Economic Forum — an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world — relied on a Riedel MediorNet system for AV signal distribution and processing at its 2022 Annual Meeting, while the company’s Artist digital intercom matrix and Bolero wireless intercom system delivered reliable, flexible crew communications.
tvnewscheck.com
Hiperwall Certified PCs From Seneca Come Optimized For AV-Over-IP Video Wall Performance
“The global hardware shortage has raised significant concerns among customers looking to deploy video wall solutions in the near term,” said Steve Woo, Hiperwall VP of sales. “Through our established agreement with Seneca, we’re not only able to deliver hardware in a timely manner, it also simplifies the process of choosing the right components for any video wall system configuration.”
tvnewscheck.com
Devoncroft And IABM Dissolve Market Research Joint Venture
Devoncroft and IABM announced the dissolution of their 50-50 joint venture IABM DC, LLC, which was formed in 2013 to develop and publish market research activities in the media and broadcast sector. During its existence, IABM DC published seven editions of the Global Market Valuation Report (GMVR), a comprehensive report...
tvnewscheck.com
BOXX Workstation Upgrades To New 13th Gen Intel Core Processors
BOXX Technologies, a provider of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems and servers, said that its APEXX S3 workstation now features 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 processors. The new CPUs “offer exceptional performance for CAD, 3D design, motion media, and other professional software applications. BOXX is among the first workstation manufacturers to ship systems equipped with the new processors,” the company said.
tvnewscheck.com
Radio Televisyen Malaysia Selects PlayBox Neo For Its RTMKlik Digital Media Platform
State broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia has joined the global customer base of television networks using PlayBox Neo channel branding and playout. Two complete CIAB systems have been integrated into RTM’s headquarters at the Angkasapuri International Broadcast Centre in Kuala Lumpur. The project was supervised by Selangor-based broadcast system integrator Amrick Solutions Sdn. Bhd. in close partnership with data storage and broadcast solutions specialist Integriti Padu Sdn. Bhd.
tvnewscheck.com
Robert Shen Joins FOR-A To Spearhead Sales In APAC
Video broadcast technology provider FOR-A has appointed Robert Shen as regional sales manager for South-East Asia and Oceania. He joins from EVS Broadcast where he was responsible for the Axon product lines in control, monitoring, routing and video processing. Originally trained as a Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer in radar and...
tvnewscheck.com
As Broadcasters Seek To Streamline Local Ad Sales, Reach Remains King
While local station groups are still working out how best to incorporate automation and measurement systems to efficiently execute ad buys across all of their platforms, reach remains broadcasters’ primary advantage. And as the market gets more competitive and more targeted, the opportunity to buy reach becomes scarcer, and thus more valuable.
tvnewscheck.com
NextGen Rollout Challenged By Spectrum Constraints
The early consumer experience of NextGen TV has been hampered by government regulations that make it hard for viewers to differentiate the new services from the legacy ATSC 1.0 programming already delivered over-the-air, according to broadcasters. Capacity is tight for both the 3.0 and 1.0 broadcasts, and broadcasters are aggressively using video compression to make it all work. L-r: E.W. Scripps' Kerry Oslund, Pearl TV's Anne Schelle, Fincons Group's Francesco Moretti and ATSC's Madeleine Noland (Alyssa Wesley photo).
tvnewscheck.com
TVN Webinar: Cloud Strategies For TV Broadcasters
Leaders from NBCUniversal Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Telestream will explore governance, multi-cloud usage and adapting TV workflows to the cloud – and vice versa – in a TVNewsCheck webinar on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET. Register here. Executives from NBCUniversal Media, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Telestream...
