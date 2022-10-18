The early consumer experience of NextGen TV has been hampered by government regulations that make it hard for viewers to differentiate the new services from the legacy ATSC 1.0 programming already delivered over-the-air, according to broadcasters. Capacity is tight for both the 3.0 and 1.0 broadcasts, and broadcasters are aggressively using video compression to make it all work. L-r: E.W. Scripps' Kerry Oslund, Pearl TV's Anne Schelle, Fincons Group's Francesco Moretti and ATSC's Madeleine Noland (Alyssa Wesley photo).

1 DAY AGO