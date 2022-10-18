ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

fox32chicago.com

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
ORLAND PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen identified as victim in Montgomery shooting

The Kane County Coroner's Office has identified man who was shot and killed in Montgomery as nineteen-year-old Robert Teekell, of Illinois. Teekell's body was found in a driveway by police early Friday morning in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street on Montgomery's east side. The block was closed on Friday for an investigation, but has since reopened to local traffic.
MONTGOMERY, IL
wglc.net

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 college students

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year. Twenty-two-year-old Trevon Morris of Elgin entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that a Kane County prosecutor says Morris’ blood contained three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication after the April 2021 crash in Elgin. Authorities say Morris was street racing and speeding when his car hit a vehicle carrying four Judson University students, killing two of them.
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in head while sitting in car in West Town

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a car in West Town when she was shot in the head Saturday morning. Police say a 46-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked car in the 200 block of North Leavitt Street around 2 a.m. The victim was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery police investigating murder on village's east side

Police in Montgomery are investigating a murder on the village's east side. A news release from the Montgomery Police Department says that officers were called to the 1200 block of Lebanon Street early Friday morning for report of an unresponsive person. Police say officers found a body in a driveway....
MONTGOMERY, IL
napervillelocal.com

Woman Accused Of Stabbing Woman In Naperville Apartment

NAPERVILLE, IL — An Addison woman faces felony charges after police say she stabbed another woman in Naperville Tuesday morning. Adrienne C. Williams, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the incident. Continue Reading on Patch.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police

On Wednesday night, at 7:40 pm, Joliet Police were on patrol in the 0-100 block McDonough Street when they saw five males outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing. As Officers pulled into the parking lot, the individuals ran away, some of them grabbing their waistbands. While chasing after one of the suspects on foot, Officers observed that the suspect was holding a handgun.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Family sues over Will County police shooting that left man, grandfather dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of two men shot and killed by Will County Sheriff's deputies during a domestic dispute last year is suing not only the sheriff's office, but the hospital where the grandson in the shooting had previously been treated for mental illness. The deputies who shot the men have also been cleared of criminal charges and are back on the streets, the Task Force investigating the shooting said Friday.Deputies shot both 21-year-old Jabbar Muhammad and his 70-year-old grandfather, Eldred Wells Sr., on Nov. 6, 2021, at their home in Joliet Township while responding to a domestic disturbance call.  According to two...
WILL COUNTY, IL

