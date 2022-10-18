ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Top 2025 point guard names 'dream school'

By Matt Giles
 3 days ago

Lincoln Park (Pa.) sophomore Meleek Thomas holds a handful of offers. And the Duke basketball program is not among them.

But the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently implied to Rivals' Krysten Peek that he'd love to hear from the Blue Devils .

"Growing up, just watching Duke, it was like 'Duke, Duke, Duke,'" Thomas told Peek. "They always made it to the tournament. So that was probably my dream school coming up."

Thomas also told Peek that former Duke basketball one-and-done and current Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is on the shortlist of NBA players he likes to watch most.

Considering Thomas sits No. 7 overall and No. 1 among point guards on the 247Sports ranking for the 2025 class, there's no doubt the long-stride playmaker's offer sheet will grow.

Earlier this month, at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado, On3's Jamie Shaw referred to Thomas as the MVP among all of the premier 2025 and 2026 prospects in attendance. Shaw provided the following assessment of Thomas' bucket-getting game:

"While [2023 Duke basketball commit Jared McCain] was the weekend's best shooter in the 2023-24 group, Meleek Thomas could be described as the overall camp's most electric scorer. It was uncanny the shots he was consistently making through the two days...He was not afraid to let it fly, but no matter what angle he left the floor at, he was always squared upon release. This held true out to 30 or so feet...Thomas was an alpha, someone who competed to win."

Only three recruits in Meleek Thomas' class are officially on Duke basketball's wishlist: four-star combo guard Cayden Boozer, five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, and five-star power forward Cameron Boozer.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

