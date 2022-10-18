ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Upper Union Hill Road closed due to gas leak

By Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, Staff reports
 3 days ago
A gas leak shut down a portion of Upper Union Hill Road Tuesday afternoon. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services

Upper Union Hill Road is closed near Highway 20 due to a gas leak, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services announced.

As of 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, Cherokee Fire and Atlanta Gas Light were on scene responding to the gas main leak.

Highway 20 remains open and Union Hill Trail remains accessible from Union Hill Road.

Units are monitoring the air and no evacuations are warranted at this time, according to the fire department.

As of 4 p.m., AGL estimated the road will remain closed two to three more hours, Cherokee Fire reported.

Return for updates.

