‘Belonging and becoming’: Khmer panelists talk about experiences in higher education
In 2002, there were 150 Khmer students enrolled at Fresno State. In fall 2022, there are 96 Khmer students enrolled. “I think it’s really important for us to recognize we’re here and often we’ve been [made invisible] because of the numbers,” said Varaxy Yi Borromeo, assistant professor in the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
Davante Adams’ jersey retired at Fresno State’s homecoming game
Fresno State alumni Davante Adams’ jersey was retired during Oct. 15th’s homecoming game. Adams’ jersey now joins #9 Jim Sweeney, #12 Trent Dilfer, #14 Vince Petrucci, #21 Dale Messer, #22 Lorenzo Neal and #83 Henry Ellard. The Collegian is the student-run newspaper serving the Fresno State community....
Fresno State celebrates ‘Bulldog Legacy’ withAdams’ jersey retirement and 1982 team
On Saturday, Oct. 15, Fresno State’s No. 15 football jersey was officially ingrained in football program history. Fresno State fans had a lot to celebrate when the Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak on homecoming night. ‘Dogs’ Head Coach Jeff Tedford’s 1982 Fresno State team was also honored during the game.
