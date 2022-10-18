ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
csufresno.edu

‘Belonging and becoming’: Khmer panelists talk about experiences in higher education

In 2002, there were 150 Khmer students enrolled at Fresno State. In fall 2022, there are 96 Khmer students enrolled. “I think it’s really important for us to recognize we’re here and often we’ve been [made invisible] because of the numbers,” said Varaxy Yi Borromeo, assistant professor in the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
csufresno.edu

Davante Adams’ jersey retired at Fresno State’s homecoming game

Fresno State alumni Davante Adams’ jersey was retired during Oct. 15th’s homecoming game. Adams’ jersey now joins #9 Jim Sweeney, #12 Trent Dilfer, #14 Vince Petrucci, #21 Dale Messer, #22 Lorenzo Neal and #83 Henry Ellard. The Collegian is the student-run newspaper serving the Fresno State community....
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy