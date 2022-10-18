ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nashville.gov

Man Involved in Bellevue Standoff to be Charged with Shooting at Police

Zachary Johnson, 40, the man involved in Thursday afternoon’s and this morning’s standoff with MNPD SWAT officers at his General George Patton Drive home, will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault for firing a gun at SWAT officers as they attempted to get him to surrender during the night.
