BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. Crews are performing flow tests and other necessary maintenance on fire hydrants in the aforementioned area. Signage is displayed in the affected area on the day the maintenance takes place, and maintenance crews carry proper identification as contractors for the City of Bloomington Utilities. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO