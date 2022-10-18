Read full article on original website
Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle
SULLIVAN CO. – On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Trooper Austin Robertson was patrolling in the city of Sullivan attempting to locate a stolen white Chevrolet truck. The truck had been reported to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the day as stolen. Trooper...
Police Log: October 21, 2022
There was no log available this morning due to an IT issue at the department. 2:25 a.m. Dwight Clark, 35, Bedford, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a syringe. 2:34 p.m. Curtis Baldwin, 27, Bedford, petition to revoke. 2:55 p.m. David Swafford, 45, Heltonville, wanted on warrants for failure to appear...
Edinburg woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus
COLUMBUS – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive at 8:15 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Besain...
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
Four people were arrested after they were linked to business burglaries in Seymour
SEYMOUR – Four people have been arrested after Seymour Police linked them to a string of business burglaries that date back to July. According to police, the investigation began on July 11, 2022, when more than $70,000 of semi-tires were stolen from Best One Kentuckiana on Commerce Drive in Seymour. The men are accused of stealing a rental box truck from Austin, Indiana, and used to haul the stolen tires.
Ramp from I-65 Northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Streets to close
MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will close the I-65 northbound to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp as part of the ongoing North Split Reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis. The ramp is scheduled to close early Monday, October 24, and is expected to reopen by the...
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
Patching to restrict ramps at State Road 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction plans to begin patching work this weekend at the State Road 46 interchange at I-65 in Columbus as part of the ongoing added travel lanes project. Starting on or after Sunday, October 23, the left lane of the exit...
Man arrested after ramming his truck into a woman’s car
– A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a motor vehicle accident at 130 Needmore East. When police arrived they learned that 45-year-old Robert Clifft had rammed a woman’s car with his pickup truck. The woman had an active protective order in place against Clifft. Although...
Indianapolis man charged with multiple felonies related to unemployment insurance fraud
INDIANAPOLIS – A 25-year-old man from Indianapolis is facing four counts of theft, all Level 6 felonies following a more than two-year-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Special Investigation Section, Organized Crime and Corruption Unit. According to Sergeant Jeff Coffey, a man by the name of Covenant Ben...
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
Mitchell McDonald’s employee calls police for man passing out in drive through
MITCHELL – An Orleans man was arrested after a Mitchell Police officer was requested to McDonald’s to perform a welfare check. While en route to the restaurant, dispatchers informed the officer that someone called stating the man was in a green Chevrolet Avalanch and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
Road closures in Oolitic to relocate water main coming next week
OOLITIC – Beginning on Monday, October 24th, road closures will be in place for area of Oolitic during continued work on the towns stormwater project. Traffic will have to divert around in order to avoid any hazards or issues to the roadway and their vehicles while the work is taking place.
Fire hydrant maintenance continues in the City of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. Crews are performing flow tests and other necessary maintenance on fire hydrants in the aforementioned area. Signage is displayed in the affected area on the day the maintenance takes place, and maintenance crews carry proper identification as contractors for the City of Bloomington Utilities. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather.
Unwanted and intoxicated woman arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on Sunday, October 16, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the 900 block of 18th Street after a report from the homeowner that individuals were being detained by her husband. The caller said she was armed with a handgun. When...
South Lawrence Utilities will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, October 24
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities will begin flushing hydrants on Monday, October 24th. Customers may notice fluctuations in pressure and/or discoloration of their tap water during hydrant flushing. If water appears discolored, customers are advised to run their cold water until it clears.
Elderly woman shoved while calling 911, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call in the 1000 block of Vinegar Hill Road from a woman saying she needed help and then hung up. When officers arrived they spoke to an elderly couple....
Hidden River Pathway Project was substantially completed ahead of schedule
BLOOMINGTON – Four months ahead of schedule and on budget, the Hidden River Pathway Project is substantially complete. A reconstruction project of the downtown stormwater infrastructure from 2nd & Washington upstream/northeast to 4th & Grant launched by the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) in February 2021 was contracted with Milestone Contractors, LLP.
