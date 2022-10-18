By the time the weekend rolls around, it can feel like you end up in the same predicament every time. Suddenly it’s Sunday and you’re overwhelmed with the impending doom of another week of classes and work. Whether you suffer from these so-called “Sunday Scaries,” or you don’t, finding ways to effectively utilize your free time can make your college life much more enjoyable. There is no perfect formula for divvying up your time, but what matters is finding moments to do the things you enjoy when you can.

