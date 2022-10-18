ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

How to un-scary your Sundays

By the time the weekend rolls around, it can feel like you end up in the same predicament every time. Suddenly it’s Sunday and you’re overwhelmed with the impending doom of another week of classes and work. Whether you suffer from these so-called “Sunday Scaries,” or you don’t, finding ways to effectively utilize your free time can make your college life much more enjoyable. There is no perfect formula for divvying up your time, but what matters is finding moments to do the things you enjoy when you can.
Homecoming Week kicks off with Dome Lighting Ceremony

This Sunday, MU celebrated the beginning of Homecoming Week through its second annual Light The Dome event, marking a new tradition of turning the dome of Jesse Hall gold to observe the Homecoming season. Participants enjoyed Hot Box Cookies and hot chocolate, provided by Veterans United. The event was coordinated...
MU will hold its annual Homecoming Parade this Saturday at 9 a.m.

MU will hold its Homecoming Parade this Saturday at 9 a.m. The parade will begin on Rollins Street in front of the College of Business and end at the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Street. The parade is one of the many events planned, organized and executed by MU’s Steering...
Sustain Mizzou’s Directors inform students about fast fashion

Junior Bella Kamplain, one of the student directors for Sustain Mizzou, has been a member of the program since her freshman year, but she has fielded a passion for sustainability longer than that. As an environmental science major, Sustain Mizzou, a program committed to educating students about sustainable practices, helps to fuel her passion for sustainability events.
