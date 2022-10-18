ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CBS Sports

How to watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Fresno State Bulldogs are 3-1 against the New Mexico Lobos since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Fresno State and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at University Stadium. The Bulldogs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

‘Belonging and becoming’: Khmer panelists talk about experiences in higher education

In 2002, there were 150 Khmer students enrolled at Fresno State. In fall 2022, there are 96 Khmer students enrolled. “I think it’s really important for us to recognize we’re here and often we’ve been [made invisible] because of the numbers,” said Varaxy Yi Borromeo, assistant professor in the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
KMPH.com

Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic

Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Are Fresno drivers really that bad?

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seeing drivers running red lights and texting while driving is not an unusual sight in Fresno. But are the drivers in the city really as bad as people may think? According to an annual report, Fresno is one of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in the United States. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Economist Calls Out Fresno Council in Making ‘Lonely Case for Slumlords’

Slumlords are being unfairly picked on by the “economically illiterate,” including the Fresno City Council, according to a noted economics professor and author. “(P)oliticians with pitchforks and torches are lining up to bash slumlords with new and more intrusive penalties,” says Walter Block, who holds the Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair in Economics at Loyola University New Orleans.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery.  The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Police Report Is a Campaign Issue in Sanger Mayoral Race

In the Nov. 8 election, Sanger voters have a choice between two diverse candidates for mayor — incumbent Eli Ontiveros and challenger Frank Gonzalez. Ontiveros, 45, is a longtime Sanger resident and a family man who operates a concrete business. He has served on the City Council since 2010, including as mayor since 2020. But he has a big blemish on his resume — a police report accuses him of choking and slapping his wife in December 2021 — an allegation that didn’t stick.
SANGER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
FRESNO, CA

