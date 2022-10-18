Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
United Student Pride at Fresno State celebrating 35 years
United Student Pride at Fresno State is celebrating 35 years since it first began in the Fall of 1987.
csufresno.edu
Mother names a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant as driver involved in collision that killed Hoover High student
Ragina Bell, mother of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr., said during an Oct. 20 Fresno City Council meeting that she has learned a Fresno State graduate teaching assistant was the driver of the car that hit and killed her son. Her son was hit on Oct. 4 in front of Hoover...
CBS Sports
How to watch New Mexico vs. Fresno State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Fresno State Bulldogs are 3-1 against the New Mexico Lobos since October of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Fresno State and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at University Stadium. The Bulldogs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.
Need a job? City of Fresno is hosting a job fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for a job? This is the opportunity, the City of Fresno Job Fair is happening next week. The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fresno City Hall (2600 Fresno Street). City officials say there are many jobs open – with competitive […]
csufresno.edu
‘Belonging and becoming’: Khmer panelists talk about experiences in higher education
In 2002, there were 150 Khmer students enrolled at Fresno State. In fall 2022, there are 96 Khmer students enrolled. “I think it’s really important for us to recognize we’re here and often we’ve been [made invisible] because of the numbers,” said Varaxy Yi Borromeo, assistant professor in the Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
KMPH.com
Fresno Fighter wing paints F-15 jet patriotic
Fresno, Calif. — The Fresno 144th Fighter Wing has painted her F-15 in a special one-off paint job commemorating her milestone of 10,000 flight hours. That's Tail Flash #113. To celebrate, members of the 144th Fighter Wing painted the aircraft within this special paint scheme. The aircraft was flown...
Are Fresno drivers really that bad?
FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seeing drivers running red lights and texting while driving is not an unusual sight in Fresno. But are the drivers in the city really as bad as people may think? According to an annual report, Fresno is one of the top 10 cities with the worst drivers in the United States. […]
GV Wire
Economist Calls Out Fresno Council in Making ‘Lonely Case for Slumlords’
Slumlords are being unfairly picked on by the “economically illiterate,” including the Fresno City Council, according to a noted economics professor and author. “(P)oliticians with pitchforks and torches are lining up to bash slumlords with new and more intrusive penalties,” says Walter Block, who holds the Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair in Economics at Loyola University New Orleans.
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
Visalia, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Shooting across from Edison High school sends man to hospital
Officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4.a.m Thursday morning.
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s Zoo is planning an aquarium. Here’s an early peek at the plans.
Fresno has a complicated relationship with aquariums. Hopes for the construction of Aquarius Aquarium, first pitched in 2000 near Herndon Ave. and Highway 99, have remained high and a frequent source of interest from locals. But, as The Sun reported exclusively last month, a different aquarium – led by the...
Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal […]
Woman wins $4.2M on Mega Millions at a Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One lucky winner wins $4.2 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Fresno grocery store this past summer, according to the California Lottery. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at the Vons on North […]
GV Wire
Police Report Is a Campaign Issue in Sanger Mayoral Race
In the Nov. 8 election, Sanger voters have a choice between two diverse candidates for mayor — incumbent Eli Ontiveros and challenger Frank Gonzalez. Ontiveros, 45, is a longtime Sanger resident and a family man who operates a concrete business. He has served on the City Council since 2010, including as mayor since 2020. But he has a big blemish on his resume — a police report accuses him of choking and slapping his wife in December 2021 — an allegation that didn’t stick.
Rise in respiratory virus among infants in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A surge in respiratory illnesses among children is beginning to put a strain on hospitals nationwide and in the Central Valley. At Valley Children’s Hospital, pediatricians are seeing a sudden and dramatic uptick in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms. Infants and older adults may […]
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
Housing Watch: Price difference between renting homes and apartments in Valley
In September, the median rental price of a single-family home in Fresno was $1,713 a month, while the median price for an apartment was $1,605.
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
