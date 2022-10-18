In the Nov. 8 election, Sanger voters have a choice between two diverse candidates for mayor — incumbent Eli Ontiveros and challenger Frank Gonzalez. Ontiveros, 45, is a longtime Sanger resident and a family man who operates a concrete business. He has served on the City Council since 2010, including as mayor since 2020. But he has a big blemish on his resume — a police report accuses him of choking and slapping his wife in December 2021 — an allegation that didn’t stick.

SANGER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO