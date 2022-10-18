ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are fast approaching. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays, timer...
goodmorningamerica.com

Surprise! Shop plush robes, silk pillowcases and more from Brooklinen's sale

Surprise! There's a sale happening at Brooklinen you won't want to miss. Right now, shop 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen on products like their down comforter and super-plush robe as well as throw blankets, sheet sets and more. Plus, the sale includes discounts on their first-ever holiday collection, which includes...
Apartment Therapy

These Sleek Shelves from Etsy Instantly Create Extra Storage Space Just About Anywhere (They’re Drill-Free!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Being a professional online shopper, I’ve seen just about every small space storage solution out there, including a bed frame with under-bed storage and charging capabilities. But when I ran into the ele.Box hanging desk storage shelves from myformdesign on Etsy, it felt like a truly special discovery. Not only are they visually unique, but I could instantly see them working in multiple rooms in multiple ways, from home office desks to bedside tables, laundry rooms, kitchen cabinets, and bathrooms. The best part? There’s no need for hardware, screws, drills, or installation time.
The Independent

8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless

Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
Apartment Therapy

This $7 Accessory Restored My Squished Boots To Their Former Glory and Turned Them Into Statement Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I run through boots like they’re going out of style. And while I’m proud of that sentence, I’m not necessarily proud of the fact that it’s completely true. Even my father, a Texas cowboy, always had boots more worn and yet kept much more pristine than mine. As it turns out, pride in your cool boots isn’t enough to keep them kickin’ for as long as they should. A solution, one that’s taken me way too long to discover, are boot shapers, and these ones from Amazon are my personal favorite.
TEXAS STATE
12tomatoes.com

Woman Finally Discovers Why Her Bathroom Wall Is “Bleeding”

We have all heard the old saying about talking walls, right? This story puts a whole new spin on that cliche, though. We are willing to bet that this owner wishes that the walls could actually talk so that they could share one key piece of information. Why on earth are they oozing blood? This TikTok user resides in California and they have been offering a chronicle of the strange ooze.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy