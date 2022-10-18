ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball downs Maryland in 4 sets on the road

No. 13 Penn State visited Maryland for a pivotal Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions battled to a victory on the road, taking down the Terrapins 3-1. Both teams came out in an intense fight in the first set with a total of five lead changes and five ties leading to a 9-9 score. From there, the Terrapins were in the driver's seat with a 3-0 scoring run thanks to consecutive service aces from sophomore setter Erin Engel.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football offensive line named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll

Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists. Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line. Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than...
Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey’s offense dominates in Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Maryland

In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory. With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.
