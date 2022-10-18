Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball downs Maryland in 4 sets on the road
No. 13 Penn State visited Maryland for a pivotal Big Ten clash. The Nittany Lions battled to a victory on the road, taking down the Terrapins 3-1. Both teams came out in an intense fight in the first set with a total of five lead changes and five ties leading to a 9-9 score. From there, the Terrapins were in the driver's seat with a 3-0 scoring run thanks to consecutive service aces from sophomore setter Erin Engel.
Digital Collegian
St. Thomas flips script on Penn State men’s hockey in overtime showdown in Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State earned a thrilling victory over St. Thomas during an overtime showdown Friday night. Senior Connor McMenamin scored the Nittany Lions’ third goal after a three-frame drought, pushing them to a 3-2 win and improving his squad’s record to a perfect 6-0 on the year. Guy Gadowsky...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State women's hockey player Brooke Madsen signs with Minnesota Whitecaps
One of the most productive playmakers in Penn State school history is going pro. Former Penn State forward Brooke Madsen has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF. Madsen played with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020, while becoming the 24th player in school history to play...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer battles to tie against Ohio State in back-and-forth affair
Penn State fought hard against Ohio State at Jeffrey Field, but ultimately could not score a second goal to win the match. The game ended up in a 1-1 tie, despite the multiple opportunities created in front of the net by both teams. The Nittany Lions took their time during...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to get off to fast start in nonconference schedule
The expectations for this year’s Penn State squad are as big as they have been in the Carolyn Kieger era. Entering year four at the helm, Kieger will look to guide the Nittany Lions to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014. Coming off a last place finish in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football offensive line named to Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll
Penn State continues to be present among the Nation's midseason award watch lists. Most recently, the team’s offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best line. Only three Big Ten teams have allowed less sacks than...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey downs St. Thomas in overtime to complete 2-game sweep
After dominating St. Thomas in a barnburner on Thursday, Penn State crutched into overtime to complete the series sweep. The Nittany Lions defeated the Tommies 3-2 to pick up their sixth win of the season and maintain their perfect record. For much of the first period, neither team could generate...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey’s offense dominates in Big Ten matchup against No. 2 Maryland
In Friday night’s top five matchup, No. 5 Penn State beat No. 2 Maryland for the third game in a row by a score of 5-1 in a marquee victory. With the Terrapins scoring to tie the game at 1-1, tensions were high waiting to see how the game would pan out. However, once this tally occurred, the Maryland offense slowed down greatly in comparison to its performance in the first quarter.
Digital Collegian
Connor McMenamin comes up big in Penn State men’s hockey’s 1st overtime contest of 2022-23 season
No. 18 Penn State escaped with another victory after facing its first overtime game of the season against St. Thomas on Friday. Heading into the matchup, the Tommies were 1-4 and looking to get anything started against a tough, undefeated blue and white squad. St. Thomas played hard, responding to...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten reveals full television schedule for 2022-23 conference, Penn State wrestling season
The Big Ten announced TV schedules ahead of the upcoming wrestling season. Coverage of this season’s matchups will have a minimum of 29 broadcasts, 26 of which will be regular-season matchups. Penn State's first nationally televised matchup will come against Oregon State on ESPNU on Dec. 11. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Two Penn State field hockey players were selected to the NFHCA Division I Senior Game
Seniors Meghan Reese and Grace Wallis were recently selected for the NFHCA Division I Senior Game. The Penn Staters were two of the 38 players recognized and selected for this game. Reese, from Center Valley, Pennsylvania, has three goals and six points on the season. Wallis, from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania,...
Digital Collegian
Betting Lines and information as Penn State football hosts Big Ten West foe Minnesota
Penn State takes on Minnesota in the White Out this week, but DraftKings predicts a close game. The No. 16 Nittany Lions enter as four-point favorites despite having the home field advantage and the higher ranking. The odds on the spread are -110 for both teams. Penn State is currently...
Digital Collegian
‘I have high hopes this time’ | Penn State students anticipate upcoming White Out
Another year, another White Out. Penn State students are gearing up for a weekend full of festivities, as the Nittany Lions will face Minnesota for the 2022 White Out at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, and this matchup happens to be the Homecoming game. Although Penn State lost its last game...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey uses 2nd period explosion against St. Thomas to remain perfect
Penn State saved its high-powered offense until the second period Thursday against St. Thomas, putting a four spot on the scoreboard in the frame. Six different blue and white skaters picked up a goal against St. Thomas’ freshman goaltender Aaron Trotter. To start the season, Penn State has had...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer gets outplayed by Nebraska, snapping three-game winning streak
A dominant first half from Nebraska was too much to overcome for Penn State. The Cornhuskers topped the No. 24 Nittany Lions by a score of 4-2 in Nebraska’s final home game of the regular season. The first half was all Nebraska as its front line forced a lot...
Digital Collegian
‘Don't underestimate us’ | Penn State women’s volleyball hits road for Maryland, at home versus Rutgers
After its fourth consecutive weekend split, Penn State will look to find some momentum. After being swept by Nebraska and winning in a five-set thriller against Iowa, the No. 13 Nittany Lions wrap up their third consecutive road match against Maryland on Friday before returning to Rec Hall on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
How will Penn State fare in the 2022 White Out against Minnesota? | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State has a big week coming up with the 2022 White Out against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph start off by discussing the Nittany Lions’ rough loss against Michigan last week. The duo builds off of this by...
Digital Collegian
Scouting report | James Franklin, Penn State football have ‘pretty good idea’ of what Minnesota wants to do
Penn State could make or break its season against Minnesota on Saturday. Despite falling in blowout fashion to Michigan last weekend, a one-or-two-loss season isn’t completely out of the picture this year if it can get past the 4-2 Golden Gophers, led by head coach P.J. Fleck. A similar...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer gears up for battle against No. 13 Ohio State in penultimate home match
With the season winding down, Penn State will have three more opportunities to pick up crucial points as it heads toward the conference tournament. The Nittany Lions will face off with No. 13 Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday at Jeffrey Field. Last season, the blue and white was defeated...
Digital Collegian
Big 2nd period propels Penn State men's hockey past St. Thomas in blowout fashion
Penn State showed that sometimes it is a sprint, and not a marathon that gets you the win. The Nittany Lions blew past St. Thomas, winning the game convincingly, 6-2. From puck drop, Penn State and St. Thomas both knew the match on the ice wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.
