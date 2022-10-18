Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Where To Watch UFC 280: Start Time, Fight Card, UFC 280 Streaming Information
Live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev collide at UFC 280! On the heels of Thursday’s Sports Equinox (and another one arriving on Sunday), we have an incredible weekend of action. The MLB playoffs continue on TBS, FOX, and FS1, we have a full slate of NFL and college football action, and UFC 280 airs later this afternoon on ESPN+! Charles Oliveira (33-8) and Islam Makhachev (22-1) will headline the event as they collide for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. Oliveira enters the octagon on a 11-fight winning streak, last losing to Paul Felder in December...
