12-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being run over at apartment complex

A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being accidentally run over at a Mississippi apartment complex.

WDAM reports that officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office said the girl ran in front of a vehicle Sunday night at the Lone Oak Apartments in Laurel.

The girl was transported to UMMC in Jackson. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the wreck and was not charged in the incident.

The Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.