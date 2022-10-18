ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Carson Wentz Posts On Instagram To Address Recent Surgery

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Carson Wentz got bad news this week when he learned that an injury to his ring finger would sideline him for four to six weeks.

But the Washington Commanders quarterback is keeping his spirits high.

Wentz posted on Instagram Tuesday morning confirming that he had surgery to address the injury and vowing to "be back stronger soon."

"Another opportunity to grow and focus on God's plan, not my own!" Wentz posted along with a Bible verse. "Surgery went great yesterday and I'll attack rehab with everything I have because that's all I know how to do! Appreciate all the prayers -- be back stronger soon!"

The injury is the latest adversity Wentz has faced during his first year in Washington. A week ago, following four straight Commanders losses, head coach Ron Rivera blamed the team's struggles on its quarterback play in a press conference.

Wentz helped end that losing streak with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears last Thursday night. Hopefully his recovery does indeed go smoothly and he can get back on the field soon.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

