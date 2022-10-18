EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-35 north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 129 on southbound I-35 less than a mile west of Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia with reports of an injury accident.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO