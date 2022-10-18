Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Grass fire reported in west Emporia; vehicle fire reported near Hartford
Emporia Fire is dealing with a small grass fire in the city limits late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the intersection of 13th and Sunnyslope around 4:30 pm. Details are pending. Shortly before that fire was reported, a vehicle fire was noted near Hartford. Early indications are a hay...
WIBW
Emporia teen sent to hospital after rollover accident on I-35
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was sent to the hospital after a rollover accident on I-35 north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officials were called to the area of mile marker 129 on southbound I-35 less than a mile west of Kansas Highway 99 north of Emporia with reports of an injury accident.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash
A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike after head-on highway crash
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 39-year-old Herington man was seriously injured when he was hit head-on early Thursday morning on US-77. The man was traveling south on Highway 77 in Dickinson County at 3:50 a.m. Thursday when a 2000 Buick Park Avenue crossed the center line and hit the 2000 Vulcan Kawasaki head-on, throwing the […]
KVOE
Emporia teenager hurt in Interstate 35 crash near Merchant Street exit
The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Emporia teenager suffered apparently minor injuries as the result of a crash on Interstate 35 on Wednesday. The crash happened half a mile west of the Merchant Street exit shortly after 5:10 pm. Troopers say Megan Olson was southbound when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle then rolled to the right shoulder before ending on its top.
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
KVOE
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
An Emporia woman has been identified as the individual killed in a train-pedestrian incident last week. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia was struck by the train near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am Wednesday. The incident was ruled accidental. The investigation is...
WIBW
Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
KVOE
Emporia Police searching for suspect after alleged vehicle chase, foot pursuit
Emporia Police are looking for a man after what officers say was a pair of connected chases early Wednesday afternoon. Officers say they noticed a traffic stop near 12th and Lawrence around 1 pm. The driver allegedly did not stop and went north before crashing near 15th and Sherwood. A short foot pursuit followed but the suspect got away.
KVOE
LYON COUNTY SHOOTING: Suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous
Lyon County deputies are looking for one man in the alleged shooting of another near Emporia earlier this week. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies are looking for 37-year-old Logan Casteel of unknown address. Cope says the search for Casteel follows a shooting that came to light Monday evening. Deputies and...
KVOE
Several Lyon County fire departments battling combination vehicle-grass fire
Lyon County firefighters are dealing with a vehicle and grass fire Friday morning. Miller and Reading firefighters were dispatched to Roads 240 and V shortly before 11 am. Early indications are the incident started with a gran truck and became a grass fire about 15 minutes after the initial call. Details are pending.
Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries. The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and […]
Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
WIBW
Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
Topeka drivers prepare for delays on SW 21st St. as 3 lanes set to close
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should be prepared for delays on SW 21st St. as three lanes are closed to install bus pads. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19, the City of Topeka says Joe Schreiner Concrete Construction will close three lanes of SW 21st to install bus pads. According to the...
WIBW
Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Grain hauler sparks grass fire near Reading
A fire involving farm equipment has sparked a large grass fire near Reading, amid concern about dangerous weather conditions. Crews were called to the area of Road 240 and Road V around 11 a.m. Friday. Early reports indicated a two-ton grain hauler caught fire on a road, with flames spreading to nearby grass.
Kansas man, 30, dies after car rear-ends truck trailer, Highway Patrol says
The man died at the scene of the impact shortly before 5 p.m.
KVOE
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
Comments / 0