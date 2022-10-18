ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, Amazon kicks off second annual Holiday Beauty Haul on Oct. 24

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dz2qH_0iduZfjO00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Put your self-care first this holiday season

In 2021, Amazon held its first annual Holiday Beauty Haul. It featured a wide array of beauty and self-care products. This year, we’ve discovered there will be a second, and the dates will range from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6. However, some products are already on sale. Here are the best discounted beauty and personal care products you can shop right now.

What is an Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul?

Last year, Amazon had a massive personal care sales event that ran from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25. Every few days, the event had a different focus. The beauty themes were Holiday Look, Winter Skincare, Men’s Grooming, Appliances and Fragrances. Shoppers could get as much as 60% off certain products during last year’s Holiday Beauty Haul. Some of the name-brand items on sale last year included Remington’s The Beardsman-Beard Boss Full Beard Trimmer Kit and Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick 5 -Piece Gift Set.

What’s up for 2022?

The second annual Holiday Beauty Haul starts on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 6. Over these two weeks, Amazon shoppers will have access to over 1,000 deals. This year the themes will be Allure Best of Beauty winners, Winter Self-Care, Holiday Look, Holiday Gifting and Men’s Grooming.

This year, the festivities will begin with Amazon Live Festivals. These special events allow beauty shoppers to live chat with revered creators, such as Chrishell Stause, Kandi Burruss and many others, who will share their favorite Holiday Beauty Haul picks. This year, the event will include Cetaphil, OPI, L’Oreal Paris, The Body Shop, Revlon, Dollar Shave Club and more.

Best deals on beauty products that you can get right now

The Philips Norelco Shaver gives you a clean and comfortable shave in dry or wet conditions. It has 27 self-sharpening blades and can shave up to 20 times after just a one-hour charge. The pop-up trimmer is handy for cleaning up your beard, mustache and sideburns. Sold by Amazon

This professional-quality hair dryer protects your hair from heat damage. When used in the fast-drying mode, it can dry medium length hair in about three minutes. The hair dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator for styling versatility. Sold by Amazon

These shower steamers are infused with essential oils to help you breathe away stress. The tablets melt slower than standard shower bombs to give you a more relaxing experience. Sold by Amazon

You can use this at-home kit to remove hair from the root to the tip. It works on both coarse and fine hairs. It heats up the wax in just 10 minutes. Then, you’re ready to say goodbye to unwanted hair for up to 6 weeks. Sold by Amazon

This eco-friendly set includes a standard brush, a mini brush and two hair combs. It’s suitable for all hair types on either men or women, and the rounded tips on the bristles stimulate blood flow to get more nutrients to your hair follicles. Sold by Amazon

Himalayan salt is a versatile product that can function as a body scrub, a facial scrub, a hand scrub or a foot scrub. This product is infused with collagen and stem cells to increase skin cell longevity and help keep your skin looking younger. Sold by Amazon

The ice rollers in this two-pack are ideal for your face, eyes and neck. They can help reduce wrinkles while eliminating puffiness and dark circles. These ice rollers are suitable for massaging the whole body as well. Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Squatter accused of tearing down vacant home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two […]
MIDLAND, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

More information released by Amarillo PD after suspicious package report

Update (4:32 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information regarding Friday afternoon’s incident in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, police were contacted around 2:08 p.m. Friday by the Department of Homeland Security on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address in the 1100 block of […]
AMARILLO, TX
Indy100

Amazon delivery driver goes viral after perfectly following customer’s instructions

An Amazon delivery driver went viral after following a specific delivery instruction perfectly.TikToker Cherry uploaded a clip from her doorbell camera showing a delivery driver walking up her driveway with a parcel, before changing tack and instead hiding the package behind a bush.Why? Cherry’s doormat reads: “Please hide packages from husband”.The driver initially popped the package down beside the door before spotting the doormat.After reading the silly instruction, she picked it up and looked around for a good hiding spot before wedging it behind a hedge. ...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

PD: Parents set up camera, discover healthcare worker striking disabled child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a healthcare worker they allege slapped a disabled child several times and struck her with a book. The woman is facing charges of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, a third-degree felony, Mission Police Department public information officer Investigator Art Flores told ValleyCentral. According to Flores, […]
MISSION, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2, Ector ISD 6th-grade students arrested

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two 6th grade students from Wilson & Young Middle School were arrested today after Ector County ISD Police said they made threats to cafeteria workers yesterday. In a statement, the district said the investigation began as soon as officers learned of the threats.  The students reportedly told cafeteria workers they had a […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy