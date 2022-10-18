Annual Thanks For Giving event to help feed over 1,000 families

The Center for Family Resources is asking the community to help them reach their goal of providing 1,000 Thanks for Giving Food Boxes for 1,000 families for this year’s Thanks for Giving program.

The CFR is asking the community to get involved by becoming a Smart Stuffer Packing Partner or by sponsoring or donating to this year’s “I’m Thankful For…” Giving Campaign. Celebrating its 36th year, Thanks for Giving provides everything a family needs to keep or create their own family traditions in ways that are meaningful to them.

This program supports families who register directly through the CFR or who are supported by local area schools and other nonprofit partners, including Cobb Senior Services, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Marietta/Cobb and LiveSafe Resources.

Smart Stuffer Packing Partners will commit to donating pre-packed family food boxes, approximately $65-$75 each, using a suggested shopping list and deliver the completed boxes to the First Baptist Church Marietta at 148 Church Street in Marietta until Nov. 10 or to the IAM Local Lodge No. 7091032 in Marietta from Nov. 14-17.

Food boxes are distributed to families the week before Thanksgiving.

For more information, visit https://thecfr.org/t4g .