Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Oct. 18, 2022

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
Related
Louisiana police looking for fugitive accused of dealing heroin, marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a wanted fugitive. Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on multiple drug and firearm charges. “Investigators believe Smith is occupying a blue 2013 Honda Accord bearing LA Lic # 435DFQ,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The 31-year-old is facing […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish

UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
OLLA, LA
West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Football Friday Night: Scores for October 21, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 21, 2022: CALVARY 56 , D’ARBONNE WOODS 7 NEVILLE 43, TIOGA 7 UNION PARISH 21, RICHWOOD 20 RUSTON 48, WEST OUACHITA 7 RINGGOLD 0, BEEKMAN CHARTER 50 STERLINGTON 48, NORTH WEBSTER 7 PARKERS CHAPEL 24, HILLCREST CHRISTIAN 42 TENSAS 6, SICILY ISLAND 42 […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Louisiana police officer accused of theft of evidence within the department; placed on administrative leave

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Pineville Police Department was made aware of an allegation of a theft of evidence from within the police department. The department contacted the Louisiana State Police and requested them to conduct the criminal investigation. Today, we were notified by the Louisiana State Police that they arrested a Pineville police officerregarding […]
PINEVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

