Lida M. (Mabrey) Meek
Graveside services and interment for 93-year-old Lida M. (Mabrey) Meek of Savannah will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Hunter Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Bethany Driver Injured in Accident Near Eagleville
A Bethany driver was injured in an accident near Eagleville Thursday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 46-year old Bethany resident Jamil Hopper and 57-year old Gary Knight of Seymore, Missouri were both southbound on I-35. Hopper travelled off the east side of the road, overcorrected and travelled back on the roadway where he struck the tractor-trailer driven by Knight.
High School Schedule For 10-20-22
5:00 PM Mid-Buchanan (25-11) @ Sherwood (28-5) -Sherwood beat Mid-Buchanan 2-0 on October 8 @ Lady Husker Tournament. -winner plays winner of Russellville @ Valley Park in semifinals Friday, October 28 11 AM. -live on KKWK 100.1 FM. Class 3 – quarterfinals. 6:00 PM Oak Grove (23-5) @ Chillicothe...
Kat Comeback Sets Up Panther-Wildkat MSHSAA Softball Quarterfinal
King City scored their first run with two out in the 7th and scored the ultimate game winner in the 9th was the Wildkats defeated Platte Valley 2-1 Wednesday evening in the Class 1 Sectional Game held at the Tri-C Ball Park. The District 15 Champion Wildkats played from behind...
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
Troopers Arrest Des Moines Woman in Harrison County on Felony Driving Charge
Troopers report the arrest of a Des Moines, Iowa woman Wednesday evening in Harrison County on two driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Krista D. Johns around 8:20 Wednesday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and driving in the wrong direction on the road.
Margaret McKevit, Graceland University’s First Nursing Chair, Dies at 89
LAMONI, IA – Margaret McKevit, who served as Graceland University’s first chair of the Division of Nursing from 1968 to 1976 died on September 30th. McKevit was born in Independence and enrolled at Graceland in 1951, receiving her Associate of Arts in Nursing in 1955. She continued her education, receiving a Master of Science from the University of Colorado.
Gallatin Board of Education Mtg. Minutes From 10/18
President Donovan called the meeting to order at 6:00 a.m., with seven members present. Dr. Collins, Principals Burke, Thogmartin, and Board Secretary Holcomb were in attendance. Staff. attending were Brittany Ghidoni, Courtney Ray, Abbey Wilson and Amy Holder. Guests were Debbie. Sweatman and Craig Deaver. Dr. Collins requested to remove...
Virginia Man Arrested For DWI & Drugs In Andrew County
A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning in Andrew County on charges of DWI and drug possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway APtrol, 45-year-old Warsaw, Virginia resident Jesse W. King was arrested at 8:14 A.M. Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Portion of Trenton Under Boil Advisory Today
A portion of Trenton is under a boil advisory today. Reports say Trenton Municipal Utilities issued the advisory after repairs of a water main. Residents on East 28th Street from Eighth Avenue to 4400 East 28th, Hunter Road from Lake Trenton Drive to East 28th, and Sportsman Road from East 28th to 2610 Sportsman Road are all impacted.
Nodaway County Route 46 Nodaway River Bridge to Close
A project to replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on Nodaway County Route 46 near Quitman is scheduled to begin soon. Contractors plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, November 2nd. During the closure, the bridge will be replaced and guardrails will be updated. A box culvert...
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
Redding Resident Pleads Guilty to Forgery in Insurance Fraud Investigation
The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau reports a Ringgold County resident has pleaded guilty to forgery following an investigation. Forty-four year old Lesa Darrah of Redding pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, after an investigation in May indicated that she had forged information on an insurance document presented to the local police department following an accident investigation.
