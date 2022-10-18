Read full article on original website
KIMT
Multiple construction sites hit by thieves in southeastern Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Construction sites continue to be targeted by thieves in southeastern Minnesota. Two more thefts were reported, one coming at a site in the 400 block of N. Broadway Ave. and another in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. The N. Broadway theft had $2000...
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
lakesarearadio.net
Leave the Lights on to Honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday
(KNSI) — On October 22nd, 1989, the small town of St. Joseph was shaken to its core when ten-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bike home from the store. Residents around central Minnesota are asked to leave their porch lights on in memory of Jacob and all...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Twin Cities traffic is back, but work isn't driving it
ST PAUL, Minn. — If you feel like you've been dealing with more traffic on the roads lately, you're on to something. According to MNDOT, overall traffic volume on Twin Cities highways have inched even closer to their pre-pandemic norms (now within 3%). But work isn't driving that return...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests
MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
theolafmessenger.com
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
CBS 58
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard,...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
If You Left Minnesota, What Would You The Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
KIMT
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
kvrr.com
3D virtual walkthrough of Paul Wellstone Memorial released
NEAR EVELETH, Minn. (KVRR) – The family of Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone launches a 3D virtual tour of his memorial near where his plane crashed. Twelve days before the election in 2002 a plane with Wellstone, his wife Sheila, their daughter Marcia and campaign staffers Tom Lapic, Mary McEvoy and Will McLaughlin crashed while trying to land.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Urban-rural misunderstandings in Minnesota abound, but we’re all neighbors
Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series of Community Voices essays related to the urban-rural divide ahead of Lisa Pruitt’s speech at the Westminster Town Hall Forum on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Want to weigh in on the discussion? You can submit a Community Voices piece (instructions here) or fill out our form asking both Greater Minnesota and Twin Cities residents to share what’s driving their votes this election.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 18
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have decreased along with the amount of COVID found in metro area wastewater samples. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18. The 7-day moving average is...
KEYC
Haunted: Paranormal activity in Minnesota
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year, when ghosts, goblins and witches are on the minds of Minnesotans. Lisa and Kelsey brave some tales of the paranormal in Minnesota, courtesy of a member of MSU Mankato’s Events Team, Atlas James!
