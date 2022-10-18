ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments

The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.
Kanye West sparks controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on fentanyl

Kanye West has triggered another controversy by blaming George Floyd's death on the drug fentanyl. During an appearance on Drink Champs that aired on Sunday, the rapper incorrectly claimed that Floyd died as a result of the synthetic opioid. While referencing Candace Owens's new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold:...
Kanye West to face £221 million lawsuit over George Floyd death remarks

Kanye West is due to face a 250 million dollar (£221 million) lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd, following recent remarks the rapper made about his death.Lawyers representing the family issued a cease and desist letter to West and said his comments were a “repugnant attempt to discount George Floyd’s life and to profit from his inhumane death”.It comes after the rapper made an appearance on the US podcast Drink Champs, where he claimed Mr Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose, in contrast to a medical examiner’s testimony.Mr Floyd, a black man, died in 2020 after police...
George Floyd's Family Wants to Sue Ye, fka Kanye West, for $250 Million

It goes without saying that there has been a lot of drama in the life of Ye, fka Kanye West, as of late. Between statements such as his "White Lives Matter" shirt at Paris Fashion Week, heated arguments online that involved some of his longtime friends, and controversial statements about the Jewish community, Ye has had his hands full, to put it plainly.
Travis Scott Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit with Victim’s Family

Travis Scott has settled the first lawsuit stemming from the Astroworld tragedy. TMZ reports that the rapper has reached a settlement out of court with the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died from injuries suffered at the November 2021 concert held at NRG Park in Houston on November 5, 2021 which saw around 50,000 attendees. A total of 10 people died from the incident.
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota

Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Emmett Till's family attends Twin Cities Film Fest screening of "Till"

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twin Cities Film Fest kicked off Thursday night with an emotional, powerful film."Till" is based on the true story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955.The film centers around Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, her relationship with her son and her quest for justice after his brutal murder."It is mixed emotions because this is a true story. It's our family you're gonna see on screen," said Deborah Watts, a cousin of Emmett Till and co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.Watts attended the film festival screening of the film with her...
