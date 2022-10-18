Read full article on original website
Related
Locals Claim This Minnesota Hiking Trail Is Haunted
People have always been fascinated by paranormal activity. An IPSOS poll conducted a few years ago revealed nearly half (46%) of Americans do believe in ghosts. Are you a believer or are you skeptical?. If you're on the fence and looking for an "experience" to help shape your opinion you...
Minnesota is a Test Market for a New Taco Bell Product
Minnesota is one of two testing locations for a new product from Taco Bell: dipping tacos. According to TheHill.com the Twin Cities and Nashville are the guniea pigs for the new cheese-loaded tacos:. The all-new item, which is currently testing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas, is made with...
Huge List of 30+ Stores Closed in Minnesota on Thanksgiving
If you were planning on eating a whole bunch of turkey on Thanksgiving Day and then hitting up some stores for deals, you'll need to do a lot of that shopping online this year. Over 30 stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States have already announced that they are closing for the day.
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?
A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
If You Left Minnesota, What Would You The Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?
I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
We Asked, You Answered. The Most Popular Frozen Pizza in Central MN Is…
Frozen pizza. It's really come a long way. It used to be that we had about two choices. And neither one of them could even kind of compare to a pizza that you would get from a regular pizzeria. Frozen pizza used to be so gross. I mean seriously. Those pizzas that you can get five for $5. They are still available too... and just consider that you really do get what you pay for in some cases.
Don’t Miss Out: Minnesota Fall Colors Final Push to Peak This Weekend
FOMO is the fear of missing out, and the fear is real in Minnesota as this season's fall colors hang on for their final days of peak colors of the annual autumn display. This year's drought is being blamed for less-than-usual spectacular fall colors across our state, although some maples have blown me away with vibrant color this fall.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
Ice Castles Is A Must See Minnesota Attraction
Your family will have a blast checking out one of the unique and breathtaking winter attractions in the entire country. There are only 5 of these "Icy Wonderland" attractions in the US and organizers say one will be opening in Minnesota again this year. Construction plans are already being made...
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
Zinger! The 6.5 Times SNL Targeted Minnesota (VIDEOS)
We're just a few days past Saturday Night Live's 47th Anniversary, so it's the perfect time to remember some of the times Minnesota has been mentioned or made fun of on SNL. 6 1/2 Times SNL Mentioned or Made Fun of Minnesota. Fly High Duluth!. A local band, led by...
This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota
Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
Nestlé Cookie Dough Recall Includes Product Sold in Minnesota + Wisconsin
Heads up chocolate chip cookie lovers! If you're recently purchased Nestlé cookie dough, then need to be aware of a nationwide recall the company has initiated. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener
UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt. Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas. In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0