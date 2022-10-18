ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota is a Test Market for a New Taco Bell Product

Minnesota is one of two testing locations for a new product from Taco Bell: dipping tacos. According to TheHill.com the Twin Cities and Nashville are the guniea pigs for the new cheese-loaded tacos:. The all-new item, which is currently testing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and Nashville areas, is made with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kat Kountry 105

Does Wisconsin Love Pizza More Than Minnesota?

A new video that's gone viral would seem to show that Wisconsin does like pizza more than Minnesota. When it comes to pizza, I'm a big fan. I've often said pizza might be the one food I could have every day and not get tired of eating. That's mainly because they are so many different kinds of pizza, from frozen, to take-out, to delivery and those homemade pizzas too.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

We Asked, You Answered. The Most Popular Frozen Pizza in Central MN Is…

Frozen pizza. It's really come a long way. It used to be that we had about two choices. And neither one of them could even kind of compare to a pizza that you would get from a regular pizzeria. Frozen pizza used to be so gross. I mean seriously. Those pizzas that you can get five for $5. They are still available too... and just consider that you really do get what you pay for in some cases.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps

Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Ice Castles Is A Must See Minnesota Attraction

Your family will have a blast checking out one of the unique and breathtaking winter attractions in the entire country. There are only 5 of these "Icy Wonderland" attractions in the US and organizers say one will be opening in Minnesota again this year. Construction plans are already being made...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota

Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Nestlé Cookie Dough Recall Includes Product Sold in Minnesota + Wisconsin

Heads up chocolate chip cookie lovers! If you're recently purchased Nestlé cookie dough, then need to be aware of a nationwide recall the company has initiated. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Has More Than 4 Job Openings For Each Unemployed Person

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's economy continued to add jobs last month but the unemployment rate still moved slightly higher. The latest report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose a tenth of a point to 2% in September. It was the first time since May the rate has been at 2% or higher, but the jobless rate remains well below the 3.2% rate from September of last year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota DNR Reporting Strong Deer Numbers Ahead of Opener

UNDATED -- As the firearms deer hunting season approaches, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering field reports to hunters ahead of the hunt. Wildlife managers are reporting good opportunities to harvest deer in most of the management areas. In central Minnesota, deer populations are robust and are above...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy